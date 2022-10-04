Read full article on original website
Brandon Lee Jennings
Brandon Lee Jennings, 30, of Fresno passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. He was born in Coshocton, OH on January 13, 1992. Brandon attended Hopewell School. He loved watching football, especially the Cleveland Brown and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed listening to country music, being outdoors, spending time with his family, especially his niece and nephew, Emma and Zavin.
BPW offers a ‘Weird and Wild’ experience at cake auction
“Weird and Wild” cakes are coming to Coshocton as the Business and Professional Women’s organization hosts the 17th annual cake auction fundraiser. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Frontier Power Company Community Room, 770 S. Second St. in Coshocton. Cake viewing, voting,...
