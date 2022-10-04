Brandon Lee Jennings, 30, of Fresno passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. He was born in Coshocton, OH on January 13, 1992. Brandon attended Hopewell School. He loved watching football, especially the Cleveland Brown and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed listening to country music, being outdoors, spending time with his family, especially his niece and nephew, Emma and Zavin.

COSHOCTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO