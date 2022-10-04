Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina Andras
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
Reinventing Memphis' historic Melrose High School building
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools broke ground on a planned project at the historic former Melrose High School building in Orange Mound. It's being promoted as a state-of-the-art, repurposed historic multi-use building. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said every community deserve an investment in its people and space. “You...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Inc.com
5 Cities Where You Can Rent a 1,300-Square-Foot Apartment for $1,500 or Less
If you've looked for a rental lately, or if you read the news, you likely know that home rents are rising in every state, reaching an average of $1,326 this year--and an average asking price of $1,900 for renters looking to move to a new place. That might be worrisome news if you're an entrepreneur trying to keep your living costs down while you start your business--or if you're concerned about affordable housing for your company's employees.
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm
Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
MSCS hosts hiring fair for substitute teachers, clerical support, and more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is hiring. The district is calling all substitute teachers, nutritional service techs, clerical support, HVAC professionals, and more to join their team. MSCS offers competitive wages and benefits, according to a release from the district. Interested applicants can attend a job fair Oct....
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than twenty times what it has been for the twenty years she has lived there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dozens of research animals found dead at University of Memphis, USDA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis could get hit with a six-figure federal fine. This comes after dozens of research animals were found dead at the University of Memphis, according to the USDA. “No other laboratory in the United States has accumulated as many violations in a single...
Germantown High students speak out against ‘3G’ bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents are not the only ones fighting to keep three schools with the Germantown name under the Memphis-Shelby County school system. Germantown High students and supporters continued to speak out Thursday against the so-called ‘3G’ Bill, a new state law that prohibits any district from operating within another municipality without an agreement. The […]
Fake active shooter threat causes lockdown at Mississippi school
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — False reports of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School caused panicked moments for parents and a large police presence Friday afternoon, according to the Southaven Police Department (SPD). SPD said they got a call Friday afternoon saying that 10 people had been shot at...
Chickasaw Gardens shooting ruled self defense
UPDATE: Investigators determined that the deceased man who entered the home had recently done work there. Evidence was presented to the DA’s Office and it was determined that this was an instance of justifiable force in self-defense. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Friday night. Police […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor
MASON, Tenn. – In the small west Tennessee Town of Mason, a four-way race for mayor is growing increasingly contentious. Candidate roadside campaign signs have been slashed and stolen. An election challenge has been filed in federal court. And accusations of racism, incompetence and fraud have followed. The November election comes at an important juncture […] The post In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
Things to do this weekend in Memphis: Oct. 7-9
Reoccurring Fall Fun For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s now open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured on Friday and Saturday nights. More Crosstown Theater is hosting Fright-tober Film Series every Saturday at 2:30 […]
actionnews5.com
DeSoto County students, staff safe after threat ‘not credible’
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Schools across Mississippi are experiencing several calls regarding active shooters on school campuses. DeSoto County Schools says the alerts are false. The district sent the following statement to the Action News 5 newsroom Friday afternoon to address the issue:. Multiple school districts around Mississippi received...
localmemphis.com
Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
WSMV
Cleotha Henderson had dozens of violations during time in prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prison records show the man accused of kidnapPing and killing a Memphis mother, committed 20 crimes while serving 20 years of a 24-year sentence. Our sister station in Memphis obtained those records. Months before Henderson was released, he pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing himself to his...
actionnews5.com
Cold, flu, or allergies? Doctor breaks down how to navigate illness
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It seems to be that time of year where people are playing the yucky game from allergies to the flu. Dr. Arlesia Jones with Methodist Medical Group joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to break down what everyone needs to know to navigate their illness.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving Tennessee lawmaker
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
Comments / 0