Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Reinventing Memphis' historic Melrose High School building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools broke ground on a planned project at the historic former Melrose High School building in Orange Mound. It's being promoted as a state-of-the-art, repurposed historic multi-use building. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said every community deserve an investment in its people and space. “You...
MEMPHIS, TN
Inc.com

5 Cities Where You Can Rent a 1,300-Square-Foot Apartment for $1,500 or Less

If you've looked for a rental lately, or if you read the news, you likely know that home rents are rising in every state, reaching an average of $1,326 this year--and an average asking price of $1,900 for renters looking to move to a new place. That might be worrisome news if you're an entrepreneur trying to keep your living costs down while you start your business--or if you're concerned about affordable housing for your company's employees.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
State
California State
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm

Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
#White Station
WREG

Germantown High students speak out against ‘3G’ bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents are not the only ones fighting to keep three schools with the Germantown name under the Memphis-Shelby County school system. Germantown High students and supporters continued to speak out Thursday against the so-called ‘3G’ Bill, a new state law that prohibits any district from operating within another municipality without an agreement. The […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Chickasaw Gardens shooting ruled self defense

UPDATE: Investigators determined that the deceased man who entered the home had recently done work there. Evidence was presented to the DA’s Office and it was determined that this was an instance of justifiable force in self-defense. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Friday night. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Tennessee Lookout

In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor

MASON, Tenn. – In the small west Tennessee Town of Mason, a four-way race for mayor is growing increasingly contentious.  Candidate roadside campaign signs have been slashed and stolen. An election challenge has been filed in federal court. And accusations of racism, incompetence and fraud have followed. The November election comes at an important juncture […] The post In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Things to do this weekend in Memphis: Oct. 7-9

Reoccurring Fall Fun For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s now open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured on Friday and Saturday nights. More Crosstown Theater is hosting Fright-tober Film Series every Saturday at 2:30 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

DeSoto County students, staff safe after threat ‘not credible’

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Schools across Mississippi are experiencing several calls regarding active shooters on school campuses. DeSoto County Schools says the alerts are false. The district sent the following statement to the Action News 5 newsroom Friday afternoon to address the issue:. Multiple school districts around Mississippi received...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Cleotha Henderson had dozens of violations during time in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prison records show the man accused of kidnapPing and killing a Memphis mother, committed 20 crimes while serving 20 years of a 24-year sentence. Our sister station in Memphis obtained those records. Months before Henderson was released, he pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing himself to his...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cold, flu, or allergies? Doctor breaks down how to navigate illness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It seems to be that time of year where people are playing the yucky game from allergies to the flu. Dr. Arlesia Jones with Methodist Medical Group joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to break down what everyone needs to know to navigate their illness.
MEMPHIS, TN

