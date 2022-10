Larry Ray Adkins, 76, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge. He was born Oct. 2, 1946 in Canton to the late Charles and Shirley (Snell) Adkins. He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. He married Virginia Carol (Adams) Adkins on Dec. 22, 1978, who preceded him in death on Feb. 19, 2021. Together they attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where they were members.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO