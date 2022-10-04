Read full article on original website
What Will It Take for the GOP to Condemn Trump’s Death Threats?
In 2016, when Donald Trump bragged that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and he wouldn’t lose voters, few Republican leaders assumed he was talking about targeting them. Well, the MAGA chickens have finally come home to roost. They’re super-sized, waving Confederate flags, doing one-finger Q salutes, and armed with AR-15s.
Prince Andrew’s Creepy Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Ties Are Exposed in ‘Banished: Prince Andrew’
Prince Andrew’s reputation has been forever tarnished by his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Giuffre’s accusations that he sexually assaulted her when she was a minor, and the November 2019 BBC Two Newsnight interview about those scandals that was designed to stop the bad-PR bleeding but instead decimated his attempts at damage control and made him look even guiltier than before. Banished: Prince Andrew won’t alleviate his troubles.
Blake Masters Is the Most Dangerous Candidate in America
The most dangerous politician in America is about to take the debate stage. No, not former President Donald Trump—but Blake Masters, the GOP nominee for Senate in Arizona. When he faces off against the incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, Masters will likely be on his very best behavior. After running to the fringes of right-wing politics in his primary, he now needs to convince skeptical voters that he’s not actually as extreme as they think, and that all the crazy things they heard him say over the past year were just misrepresentations made up by Democrats and the media.
Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks
Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’
Don Lemon was perplexed by a GOP strategist’s assertion Wednesday that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is anti-abortion, despite The Daily Beast revealing that Walker paid for the mother of one of his children to have one in 2009. Lemon asked Alice Stewart, a former campaign operative for several...
‘Daily Show’ Unloads on GOP’s Baffling Defense of Herschel Walker
At the end of a very bad week for Herschel Walker, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah dug into the Republican Party’s reaction to the “walking Maury Povich episode” currently running for Senate in Georgia. And he couldn’t quite believe what he found. Describing Walker as...
Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession
Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
Kremlin Sources Slam ‘Losing’ Putin and His ‘Dumpster Fire’ War in Explosive Report
As Ukrainian forces continue to make gains against the Russian army, whispered grievances about Vladimir Putin have begun to fly around the Kremlin about the war and efforts to avoid celebrating his birthday, which falls on Friday. “It quickly became clear that we’re better off not holding any celebrations right...
Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Texted About Bloody Civil ‘War’ Before Jan. 6
Prosecutors say his messages show a plot to keep Trump in office. Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes talked openly of civil war in the weeks before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, prosecutors revealed on Friday. Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers are currently on trial for seditious conspiracy related to...
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans. In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on...
Why Biden’s Marijuana Move Is a Midterm ‘No Brainer’
A fiery speech in Philadelphia that called far-right Republicans a threat to democracy. A $400 billion executive action canceling student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. A mass pardon of thousands of people convicted under federal marijuana laws and a potential end to prohibition. After decades of campaigning,...
Dr. Oz Is Making the Pennsylvania Senate Campaign All About Crime—and It’s Working
After months of the political equivalent of throwing spaghetti against the wall to see what sticks, Dr. Mehmet Oz—Republican nominee for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania—found the issue to transform his underdog race against Democrat John Fetterman into a newly competitive toss-up. With crime on the rise almost everywhere,...
Ron DeSantis Knows Surviving in the GOP Means Never Playing Nice
If you want to know how to get ahead in today’s Republican politics, look no further than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Whether it’s enacting a controversial policy or managing a natural disaster, DeSantis—in contrast to Donald Trump—is competent, disciplined, and effective. The only problem? That’s not what his fanbase is clamoring for. So he gives them plenty of culture war action, too.
Elon Musk Brushes Off Daughter Who Disowned Him: ‘Can’t Win Them All’
Elon Musk faced many parents’ worst nightmare earlier this year, when one of his teenage children petitioned to change her name, saying she “no longer live[d] with or wish[ed] to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”. Musk’s response: no big deal.
Judge won’t block Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Friday refused to put on hold her order requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pending an appeal. U.S. District...
Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down
President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism. “I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during...
