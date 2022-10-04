ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Beast

What Will It Take for the GOP to Condemn Trump’s Death Threats?

In 2016, when Donald Trump bragged that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and he wouldn’t lose voters, few Republican leaders assumed he was talking about targeting them. Well, the MAGA chickens have finally come home to roost. They’re super-sized, waving Confederate flags, doing one-finger Q salutes, and armed with AR-15s.
Daily Beast

Prince Andrew’s Creepy Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Ties Are Exposed in ‘Banished: Prince Andrew’

Prince Andrew’s reputation has been forever tarnished by his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Giuffre’s accusations that he sexually assaulted her when she was a minor, and the November 2019 BBC Two Newsnight interview about those scandals that was designed to stop the bad-PR bleeding but instead decimated his attempts at damage control and made him look even guiltier than before. Banished: Prince Andrew won’t alleviate his troubles.
Daily Beast

Blake Masters Is the Most Dangerous Candidate in America

The most dangerous politician in America is about to take the debate stage. No, not former President Donald Trump—but Blake Masters, the GOP nominee for Senate in Arizona. When he faces off against the incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, Masters will likely be on his very best behavior. After running to the fringes of right-wing politics in his primary, he now needs to convince skeptical voters that he’s not actually as extreme as they think, and that all the crazy things they heard him say over the past year were just misrepresentations made up by Democrats and the media.
Daily Beast

Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession

Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
AFP

He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
Daily Beast

Why Biden’s Marijuana Move Is a Midterm ‘No Brainer’

A fiery speech in Philadelphia that called far-right Republicans a threat to democracy. A $400 billion executive action canceling student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. A mass pardon of thousands of people convicted under federal marijuana laws and a potential end to prohibition. After decades of campaigning,...
Daily Beast

Ron DeSantis Knows Surviving in the GOP Means Never Playing Nice

If you want to know how to get ahead in today’s Republican politics, look no further than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Whether it’s enacting a controversial policy or managing a natural disaster, DeSantis—in contrast to Donald Trump—is competent, disciplined, and effective. The only problem? That’s not what his fanbase is clamoring for. So he gives them plenty of culture war action, too.
