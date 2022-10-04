ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 15 Wake Forest rushes past Army, 45-10

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Christian Turner had two of No. 15 Wake Forest’s four rushing touchdowns in a 45-10 victory over Army on Saturday night. The Demon Deacons (5-1) put on an early clinic in rushing offense against an Army team that favors an all-out running attack. Justice Ellison led Wake Forest running backs with 96 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder news: Lu Dort clears concussion protocol, other injury updates

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault provided several injury updates on Saturday regarding the preseason status of many players. The biggest update was Lu Dort clearing concussion protocol after being placed on it this past Monday. Dort suffered a concussion during training camp practice and missed the last two preseason games due to it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

