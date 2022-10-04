Read full article on original website
Related
USC 30, Washington State 14: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 football matchup in LA
The USC Trojans took care of business at home with a 30-14 victory over Washington State on Saturday at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Lincoln Riley's Trojans are off to a fast start in 2022, boasting a 6-0 record and a No. 6 national ranking. USC quarterback Caleb Williams vaulted himself back ...
College Football Rankings Week 7: Tennessee Volunteers soar, Utah and Kansas tumble after Week 6
Week 6 of the college football season is in the books and Saturday’s slate delivered plenty of impressive performances across
NFL・
Aggies Fall Short of Upset of No. 1 Alabama
The Texas A&M Aggies nearly made it two in a row against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but fell short.
No. 15 Wake Forest rushes past Army, 45-10
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Christian Turner had two of No. 15 Wake Forest’s four rushing touchdowns in a 45-10 victory over Army on Saturday night. The Demon Deacons (5-1) put on an early clinic in rushing offense against an Army team that favors an all-out running attack. Justice Ellison led Wake Forest running backs with 96 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OKC Thunder news: Lu Dort clears concussion protocol, other injury updates
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault provided several injury updates on Saturday regarding the preseason status of many players. The biggest update was Lu Dort clearing concussion protocol after being placed on it this past Monday. Dort suffered a concussion during training camp practice and missed the last two preseason games due to it.
Comments / 0