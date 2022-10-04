Weber State University police pulled an individual over for equipment violations on their vehicle on Oct. 2. Upon speaking to the driver and passenger, officers smelt marijuana coming from within the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and no contraband was found. Paraphernalia, marijuana and e-cigarettes were found on the underaged subjects and were seized for destruction. Both were released with a verbal warning and no further action was needed.

OGDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO