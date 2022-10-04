Read full article on original website
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Missing in Utah: In search of a homeless man
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly three years ago, Gordon Turner disappeared after a family visit. His sister said he left not in the best of terms. It turned out that day was the last anyone has seen or heard from him. “We haven’t heard from him in so long and the last I knew […]
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
thesignpostwsu.com
Police Blotter 10/6
Weber State University police pulled an individual over for equipment violations on their vehicle on Oct. 2. Upon speaking to the driver and passenger, officers smelt marijuana coming from within the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and no contraband was found. Paraphernalia, marijuana and e-cigarettes were found on the underaged subjects and were seized for destruction. Both were released with a verbal warning and no further action was needed.
KUTV
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
Lehi family mourns the sudden loss of their eighteen-year-old son
A Lehi family is mourning the unexpected loss of their high school son, eighteen-year-old Carter Hult, who passed away on September 17.
KUTV
Utah man with extensive criminal history among Metro Gang Unit's Top 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Metro Gang Unit placed Jaelyn Isaiah Fountain on its 10 Most Wanted List. The probationer has an extensive criminal history, even though he is only 25 years old. Fountain is a documented gang member. The MGU has Fountain listed as a top priority due to his propensity to commit violence against people.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man charged with girlfriend’s murder in Rose Park shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A first-degree murder charge was filed Wednesday against Jayden Wade Fernelius in the Salt Lake City shooting death of Lyberdee Cisneros. Fernelius, 20, was the boyfriend of 24-year-old Cisneros. At 8:25 p.m. Sept. 25, Salt Lake City police were...
2015 murder suspect in Salt Lake County Jail after extradition from Mexico
West Valley City Police confirmed on Monday that they had extradited Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez from Mexico after he was initially taken into custody there earlier this year.
1 killed, another in critical condition after being hit standing on I-15
One person was killed and another is in critical condition after being hit by passing traffic on Interstate 15 in the Ogden area Tuesday.
Two dead after pickup truck flips, crashes in ravine
UPDATE: 10/2/22 11:48 A.M. SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The identities of the victims have been released by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) after a truck flipped upside-down and crashed in a ravine, killing two, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. DPS states that the driver has been identified as Travis Weight of Cache […]
ksl.com
Man who claims girlfriend shot herself multiple times is charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY — A documented gang member accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in her apartment and then telling police she shot herself, according to prosecutors, is now facing numerous criminal charges. Jayden Wade Fernelius, 20, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with murder and discharge of...
