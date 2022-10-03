ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
1027wbow.com

Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

‘Ack Ack Gun’ added to Vigo Veterans Memorial Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors may take note of a “big” piece of history now standing in the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park in Terre Haute. An anti-aircraft gun from the Navy was recently installed in the park. Commonly called an Ack Ack Gun, the installation will be dedicated through a ceremony this weekend.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
1027wbow.com

The History of Medicine in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new partnership is allowing the Vigo County History Center to bring pieces of the past out into the community. Wednesday, the Vigo County History Center unveiled a new exhibit at Ivy Tech called The History of Medicine in Vigo County. The exhibit features...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
1027wbow.com

Biker rides 450 miles in the Midwest for opioid awareness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Texas teacher is biking across the Midwest for opioid awareness. Jeannette Krupp makes the 450 mile journey from Ohio to her home state of Missouri to educate people about substance abuse and to inspire change. Krupp lost her brother and cousin to substance...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermilion County, IL
Crime & Safety
Danville, IL
Accidents
State
Indiana State
Danville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Madison, IN
City
Madison, IL
City
Oxford, IN
City
Danville, IN
City
Danville, IL
County
Vermilion County, IL
City
Indianola, IL
Oxford, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
1027wbow.com

‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
1027wbow.com

Third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As more Halloween festivities start to kick off around the Wabash Valley, you can now have the same experience as a haunted house but without leaving your car. The third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off this weekend at the Vigo County Fairgrounds in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy