Update: One injured in Sycamore St. house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was brought to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of Sycamore St. Fire officials reportedly saw a plume of smoke around 7:00 pm and headed over to investigate where they...
‘Ack Ack Gun’ added to Vigo Veterans Memorial Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors may take note of a “big” piece of history now standing in the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park in Terre Haute. An anti-aircraft gun from the Navy was recently installed in the park. Commonly called an Ack Ack Gun, the installation will be dedicated through a ceremony this weekend.
The History of Medicine in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new partnership is allowing the Vigo County History Center to bring pieces of the past out into the community. Wednesday, the Vigo County History Center unveiled a new exhibit at Ivy Tech called The History of Medicine in Vigo County. The exhibit features...
Biker rides 450 miles in the Midwest for opioid awareness
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Texas teacher is biking across the Midwest for opioid awareness. Jeannette Krupp makes the 450 mile journey from Ohio to her home state of Missouri to educate people about substance abuse and to inspire change. Krupp lost her brother and cousin to substance...
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
Third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As more Halloween festivities start to kick off around the Wabash Valley, you can now have the same experience as a haunted house but without leaving your car. The third annual “Drive-Thru Scare” kicks off this weekend at the Vigo County Fairgrounds in the...
