As the school year begins, SPA students have encountered an unexpected but pleasant surprise as they arrive to school. US Principal Ken Jaffe and Dean of Students Stacy Tepp greet students at the Huss entrance every morning. Jaffe and Tepp can also be seen chatting with students on their way to class, and finding them in the stands at sporting events. In just a short time, Jaffe and Tepp have already become familiar faces around SPA.

