Nashville SC has one final chance Sunday to score home-field advantage in the upcoming MLS Cup Playoffs with a win, and some help, on MLS Decision Day against Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium (4 p.m., MyTV30). Nashville needs a win and either a Houston Dynamo FC victory against the LA Galaxy or a FC Dallas loss to Sporting Kansas City in order to secure a home game at Geodis Park in Round One of...

