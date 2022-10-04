ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Wanted in MLK Drive Shooting

On October 3rd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The Shreveport Fire Department transported the victim to a local area hospital. Detectives with the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Juvenile Charged With Arson in Brookshire’s Fire

Shreveport firefighters responded to Brookshire’s Grocery Store on Friday, September 30, 2022. The store located on Line Avenue was being evacuated as crews arrived to find a grocery store filled with heavy smoke. Crews located and extinguished the fire on the paper goods aisle within several minutes. The sprinkler...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
GREENWOOD, LA
Shreveport, LA
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
KSLA

Man accidentally shoots himself on Dean Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened on Oct. 5 around 3:15 p.m. on Dean Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Armstead Drive. It happened at the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road. At least...
SHREVEPORT, LA
calcasieu.info

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department announced on October 5, 2022, that on October 3, police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Suspect arrested for fire inside Brookshire's on Line

SHREVEPORT, La. - A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire Friday afternoon inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue. Shreveport firefighters responded to the grocery store after fire was set to items on the paper goods aisle. Firefighters had the flames out within minutes. The store's sprinkler system prevented...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Shooting Leads to City’s 40th Homicide of 2022

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left one man dead. This call came into dispatch around 9:18 p.m., Monday (10/3/22) from the Domino’s Pizza parking lot, which is located at 5604 Hearne Avenue. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Haughton Night Out to Feature ‘Battle of the Badges’

Shreveport and Bossier and other towns all across Northwest Louisiana are preparing for our version of "National Night Out" tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4. That includes the Town of Haughton, where residents, friends, family and others from the Haughton area will congregate at the Joe Delaney Park from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm for all the activities including food trucks from Uneeda Taco, Music To Your Mouth, Timmy's Backwood BBQ and Sugah Cotton Candy. Other events scheduled include a Life Air landing, children's fingerprinting and a scavenger hunt.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD: Investigation reveals man shot himself at Dean Road apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. - Further investigation of a shooting Wednesday afternoon determined a man who was injured by gunfire shot himself, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

This Produce Shop Sells The Best Burger in Shreveport

It just might be Shreveport’s best kept secret. After a lifetime of trying Shreveport burgers, I am ready to unveil the best burger in Shreveport, Louisiana. To be honest, it’s not even close. Now, keep in mind, this is purely my opinion. Some of you may agree, while...
SHREVEPORT, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Felon Convicted Again After Being Found to be in Possession of a Firearm During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Convicted After Being Found to be in Possession of a Firearm During a Traffic Stop. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Troy Lee Washington, 27, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been sentenced in U.S. District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Washington today to 48 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm. Washington was indicted by a federal grand jury, and he pleaded guilty to the charge on June 8, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman arrested after house fire on W Laurel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after a house fire in Shreveport that happened Thursday morning (Oct. 6). Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of W Laurel Street between Alabama and Exposition avenues around 8:40 a.m. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
