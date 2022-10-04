ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lula, Bolsonaro seek new allies for tight Brazil runoff

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DltbS_0iLPbypk00

BRASILIA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger were hunting endorsements on Tuesday, party officials said, as they fine tuned their campaigns for a runoff in an election that has proven more competitive than expected.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won 48.4% of the votes on Sunday, just short of the majority needed for an outright win against the far-right Bolsonaro, whose surprisingly strong showing won him 43.2% of votes.

The highly polarized race, marked by threats from Bolsonaro that he might contest the results, will be decided on Oct 30.

Bolsonaro secured the support of the governors of Brazil's three most populous states, the southeast battlegrounds where he and Lula are focusing their campaigning at the start of the second round.

Lula's Workers Party reached out to the parties whose presidential candidates placed third and fourth on Sunday – Simone Tebet of the centrist Brazilian Democratic Movement party and Ciro Gomes of the left-of-center Democratic Labor Party (PDT) – to win their endorsement. Together they got 7% of the votes on Sunday.

Tebet is expected to back Lula and could announce her support later on Tuesday, though some sectors of her party may still lean toward Bolsonaro.

Gomes has had a history of clashes with Lula, but agreed with his party's decision to throw its support behind the leftist, which may help to transfer some of the 3% of votes that Gomes received in the first round.

Lula's economic advisers said they are pushing him to adopt proposals by Tebet and Gomes in an effort to build a broader center-left coalition to win the runoff. read more

Bolsonaro also nailed a key endorsement on Tuesday, meeting with the newly re-elected governor of Minas Gerais, Brazil's second-most populous state. Governor Romeu Zema, who stayed neutral in the first round of the election, formally endorsed Bolsonaro after their meeting in Brasilia.

"Zema's support is more than welcome, it is decisive for my re-election," Bolsonaro told reporters after the meeting.

Rio de Janeiro Gov. Claudio Castro, who is leading his re-election race in the third-largest state, also backed Bolsonaro.

In Brazil's largest electoral college, Sao Paulo, defeated Governor Rodrigo Garcia of the Brazilian Social Democratic Party announced he will support Bolsonaro in the runoff vote, as did the city's Mayor Ricardo Nunes of the Brazilian Democratic Movement party. But these centrist parties are expected to free their members to vote for either candidate.

The president enters the second round with wind in his sails after his surprising success in rallying conservative sentiment, turning his Liberal Party into the largest in both chambers of Congress in Sunday's general election.

"We always knew Brazil was a conservative country, but we did not realize it was so conservative," said a campaign adviser who asked not to be named.

Party officials said Bolsonaro's strategy will now focus on drawing more votes from women while toning down the attacks on Brazil's electronic voting machines.

The president is planning to increase payments to women who are breadwinners with an extra year-end payment under an expanded welfare program, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. read more

The initiative, which would go into effect next year, could help Bolsonaro's popularity with women and poor families, two segments where he has faced resistance.

"His runoff campaign will have a positive agenda, with less attacks on Lula and no criticism of the electronic voting system," said the campaign aide.

Bolsonaro's attacks on the integrity of Brazil's electoral system, suggestions that he may not concede if he loses and pressure on the military to conduct a parallel vote count have made this election the most tense in Brazil in decades.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Ricardo Brito Additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo Editing by Brad Haynes and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro says ally Trump would have averted war in Ukraine

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in comments published on Friday that the war in Ukraine would not have happened if former U.S. President Donald Trump were still in office, but offered no explanation for how his close ally could have prevented the conflict.
POTUS
Reuters

Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister

MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador named Raquel Buenrostro economy minister Friday, putting the head of the country's tax authority, who made her name cracking down on big business for unpaid taxes, in place to lead efforts to fix a major trade dispute with the United States.
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeu Zema
Person
Simone Tebet
Person
Ciro Gomes
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Ricardo Nunes
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin: Russia expects sanctions pressure to increase

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that consumer demand remained weak and that he expected sanctions pressure on the Russian economy to intensify, in televised remarks from a meeting with government officials.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Brasilia#Workers Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Reuters

619K+
Followers
359K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy