Before its current format of hybrid learning in the Blount County alternative education program, the Samuel Everett School of Innovation was known simply as Everett High School. From 1922 to 1977, students around the community gathered day after day for classes at what Wayne Ingram recalls was one of the biggest campuses he had ever seen. “This school was huge,” he said. “It was all the way up the hill. If you had a class over in what we called the Junior High building and...

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 27 MINUTES AGO