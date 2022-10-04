The State Board of Education election in November is an important race, despite that many people don’t understand the board’s role. Ohio Sen. Teresa Fedor is one of two candidates for the state school board’s District 2, which encompasses Wood County, as well as Erie, Huron, Lorain, Lucas and Ottawa counties. Her opponent on the nonpartisan ballot is Sarah McGervey of Avon Lake.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO