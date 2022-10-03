ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Columbiana Craft BeerFest on tap for Saturday, Oct. 8

The Columbiana Craft BeerFest: Clipper Sipper fundraiser will bring together regional breweries, musicians, and vendors 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at Town Center in Firestone Farms, 101 Town Center Ave., Columbiana. The Columbiana Craft BeerFest will showcase craft beers from the following regional breweries:. Aeonian Brewing. BrewLounge Beer Co. Biker...
COLUMBIANA, OH
Youngstown woman celebrates 100th birthday

A Youngstown woman celebrated a huge milestone on Wednesday. Mary Modarelli of Youngstown was joined by family and friends at the Station Square restaurant Wednesday afternoon to celebrate her 100th birthday. Modarelli dressed for the occasion wearing a tiara and even a commemorative sash to celebrate her big day. Happy...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Minority Business Assistance Centers to assist development

Minority Business Assistance Centers to assist development – The Ohio Development Services Agency has partnered with Youngstown Business Incubator to host Minority Business Assistance Centers (MBAC). The initiative seeks to serve small, minority, and socially and economically disadvantaged businesses in the region. The Youngstown MBAC covers Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Years Ago | October 3rd

Vindicator file photo / October 3, 1986 | Marchers and parade-goers were undaunted by rain as Westminster College celebrated its homecoming 36 years ago in New Wilmington, Pa. 1997: Cheryl Hosey, the owner of a hair-braiding salon in Youngstown, joins a lawsuit seeking to have a state law that requires licenses for hair-braiders to be declared unconstitutional.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines

Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
CANFIELD, OH
Festive fall activities for families at Quakerfest in Salem

The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 2022 Salem Quakerfest, a fall festival that offers child friendly games, treats and activities for free on Saturday Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will take place in downtown Salem at McCulloch Park, located at 585...
Is October the sunniest month of the year?

Today is about as sunny as we can get here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania! Today will go into the books as the first sunny day during the month of October here in Youngstown, Ohio. Most of us are happy to take in all the sunshine we can get...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Holiday Lights Campaign returning to the Mahoning Valley

The WRTA's Holiday Lights Campaign is returning to the Valley this holiday season. The Western Reserve Transit Authority is putting a spotlight on organizations that do exceptional work throughout the Valley. Nominations are now being accepted, and the awards will be presented at a special event November 15th. The honored...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Monster Mural completed in East Liverpool

An otherwise non-descript building wall in East Liverpool has become a destination for kids of all ages this Halloween season. It was back in June that Wetzel asked kids to submit drawings of their favorite monsters for possible inclusion in the mural. Craig sorted through the drawings, eliminating anything too...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Boardman Electric Aggregation Program

Boardman Residents — Energy Harbor, the electric aggregation supplier, sent opt-out letters to newly eligible customers to inform you about the current aggregation offering. If you have not received a letter or wish to access the information again, please see the PDF’s below about the current aggregation program.
BOARDMAN, OH

