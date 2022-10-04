Read full article on original website
Car stolen from Cornell parking lot
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Cornell are looking for a stolen car. Authorities say the grey 2008 Honda Odyssey was stolen from the Red Bud Parking Lot on the main campus between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Officers say the keys were left inside the vehicle. Anyone with...
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
Cortland County budget proposal includes higher tax rate
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Taxes may be going up in Cortland County. The 2023 proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of about 0.7 percent. The total budget amounts to just over $152 million, which is about $10 million higher than last year’s proposed budget. A public hearing...
One arrested after Geneva building was evacuated
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHCU) — All is clear this morning at the Geneva Public Safety building after an evacuation yesterday. Police say two suspicious packages arrived Tuesday afternoon, which were screened by security. Authorities say an object resembling a hand grenade in a package and the building was evacuated. One person was arrested.
City of Ithaca wants lawsuit against IPD dismissed
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca wants a lawsuit dismissed. The Ithaca Voice reports the city is seeking a dismissal of a lawsuit filed against four members of the Ithaca Police Department. The lawsuit accuses the officers of excessive force and brutality during the arrests of two people on the Commons in April 2019.
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
IPD searching for two suspects in assault, robbery on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A reported robbery in Ithaca is under investigation. Police are searching for two men who attacked a man walking on West State Street around two o’clock Wednesday afternoon and went through his pockets. The victim told officers the men punched him several times and knocked him to the ground, then stole money and a cell phone charger.
Cortland County man charged with rape
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing a rape charge. 60-year-old Charles Warren of Solon was picked up yesterday afternoon by deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. In July, Warren allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a victim known to him. He will face the charge of second-degree rape in Town of Solon Court on October 26th.
Congressional candidate Josh Riley is against defunding the police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Democratic candidate for Congress Josh Riley is showing his support for law enforcement. Today on Ithaca’s Morning News, he said defunding the police is not one of his goals. Riley adds he comes from a law enforcement family. He’s running against Republican Marc Molinaro...
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issues public safety alert about tranquilizer found in drugs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issuing a public safety alert about a dangerous drug. Authorities say they’ve seen an increase in overdoses where Narcan is ineffective or has required multiple doses. They say it’s associated with an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, or “tranq dope.” The drug slows a person’s heart rate, breathing, lowers their blood pressure, and is reportedly appearing in cocaine and heroin. Though not an opioid like heroin and fentanyl, it can compound the effects of them. You will not see an abrupt awakening like you would when administering Narcan to someone overdosing on opioids alone., It’s critical to give the dose though, as Xylazine is often mixed with opioids. Keeping a steady supply of oxygen to the brain is key. Medical officials recommend administering emergency breathing after the first dose of Narcan. It could help restart the lungs even if the person remains unconscious.
Yankees YES Network will broadcast Cortaca Jug
BRONX, N.Y. (WHCU) – Didn’t get tickets to the Cortaca Jug? You might still be able to watch it. The New York Yankees say that kickoff for the rival game will be moved back an hour in order to be broadcast on the YES Network. “The YES Network’s...
SUNY Cortland, Cornell Baseball coaches amazed by Aaron Judge’s record
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new home run king in the American League. Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge hit his record-setting 62nd homer of the season on Tuesday. SUNY Cortland Baseball Head Coach Joe Brown is impressed by the feat, considering the quality of pitching. Cornell Baseball...
