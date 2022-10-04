ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donalsonville, GA

Post-Searchlight

Fall Festivities begin with return of Flint River Fair

Flint River Fair has arrived for its 2022 Fall stint at the Earle May Boat Basin in Bainbridge. Hosted by The Chamber of Commerce, the crowd steadily trickled in on Tuesday night as event goers looked to take advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free incentive on Unlimited Ride Wristbands. In previous years,...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wtxl.com

Tallahassee hosts 16th annual Puppies in the Pool

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Take your furry friends for a dip before summer says goodbye. The City of Tallahassee is hosting its16th annual Puppies in the Pool event at the Trousdell Aquatics Center Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs will be...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Few Miles South pull crowd at Southern Philosophy

Tori Lund and Blake English may not be names you’re instantly familiar with, but after several recent performances in Bainbridge, there’s a good chance you know their sound. According to their bio, Few Miles South was created by Blakely local, Grammy-nominated producer/engineer, English, and Los Angeles native and...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WMBB

Shovels turned on new Blountstown Elementary School

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost four years after Hurricane Michael, school officials and students turned shovels Wednesday morning on the new Blountstown Elementary School. The old campus was declared a total loss after the storm and elementary students were spread out over as many as four different locations. Kindergarten and first graders are now learning […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WJHG-TV

Residents of small panhandle towns are donating to rural communities hit by hurricane

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Ian struck Florida... it brought back memories of Michael for many in our community. But Americans have come together to help those impacted by the storm. Residents of small towns in our area, like Vernon and Marianna, want to make sure rural communities hit by Ian are not forgotten... like how many of those residents feel they were after Hurricane Michael.
VERNON, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Week of delays due to Ian

Last Monday afternoon, all Tallahassee schools and university officials announced the closure of school campuses anticipating the then category 5 hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian was expected to bring high winds, heavy rain, and flooding to the local community. The school’s one-week closure caused many unforeseen delays between students’ classes and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
GENEVA, AL
WMBB

Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo returns to Bonifay

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 77th annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo is back. The gates open at 5:30 Thursday evening for the weekend-long event. All of the most popular rodeo events will be happening: calf-roping, bull-riding, barrel racing, and even mutton bustin’. But there are also specialty acts like motorcycle jumpers and rodeo clowns. More […]
BONIFAY, FL
wtxl.com

Homeless veteran gets a second chance at life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a friendship started by chance, a life was changed forever. “I didn’t get to know him very well until I met him after he was attacked behind the building and a friendship sort of grew out of that circumstance,” says Thomas Bacot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that some changes are coming to Liberty Expressway that will impact Dougherty County travelers. As a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County, the speed limit will drop, and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. 82/State Route 520/Liberty Expressway.
ALBANY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?

After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?

While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Fashion always front and center at FAMU

Fashion is a huge part of the culture at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It isn’t just a custom. It’s a lifestyle that allows students to express their creativity. through clothing while on campus. Walking the campus grounds of Florida A&M. University can be like walking on a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Paramedic in ambulance crash identified

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified. Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident. Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department as well...
DOTHAN, AL

