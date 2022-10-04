Read full article on original website
Post-Searchlight
Fall Festivities begin with return of Flint River Fair
Flint River Fair has arrived for its 2022 Fall stint at the Earle May Boat Basin in Bainbridge. Hosted by The Chamber of Commerce, the crowd steadily trickled in on Tuesday night as event goers looked to take advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free incentive on Unlimited Ride Wristbands. In previous years,...
City of Tallahassee to host Halloween event 'Trunk or Treat'
With Halloween not being too far away, the City of Tallahassee is prepared for the holiday, hosting a "Trunk or Treat" event at the Jack McLean Community Center.
wtxl.com
Tallahassee hosts 16th annual Puppies in the Pool
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Take your furry friends for a dip before summer says goodbye. The City of Tallahassee is hosting its16th annual Puppies in the Pool event at the Trousdell Aquatics Center Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs will be...
Post-Searchlight
Few Miles South pull crowd at Southern Philosophy
Tori Lund and Blake English may not be names you’re instantly familiar with, but after several recent performances in Bainbridge, there’s a good chance you know their sound. According to their bio, Few Miles South was created by Blakely local, Grammy-nominated producer/engineer, English, and Los Angeles native and...
fosterfollynews.net
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley, Florida Ramps Up for Huge 5-Day-Long Warehouse Sale With 50% Off Everything
Staff and management at WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Downtown Chipley, Florida have been busy over the past couple of weeks, preparing for the Annual Fall Warehouse Sale, featuring 50% off everything, and 60% off clearance items, this year taking place from October 6 through October 10, 2022.
Shovels turned on new Blountstown Elementary School
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost four years after Hurricane Michael, school officials and students turned shovels Wednesday morning on the new Blountstown Elementary School. The old campus was declared a total loss after the storm and elementary students were spread out over as many as four different locations. Kindergarten and first graders are now learning […]
WJHG-TV
Residents of small panhandle towns are donating to rural communities hit by hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Ian struck Florida... it brought back memories of Michael for many in our community. But Americans have come together to help those impacted by the storm. Residents of small towns in our area, like Vernon and Marianna, want to make sure rural communities hit by Ian are not forgotten... like how many of those residents feel they were after Hurricane Michael.
WCTV
Leon County Humane Society caring for three dozen kittens from overwhelmed Fort Myers shelter
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three dozen kittens rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian now have new homes in Tallahassee. These little furballs arrived at the Leon County Humane Society Monday night, brought in from a shelter in Fort Myers that was overwhelmed by kittens. About a dozen people volunteered...
thefamuanonline.com
Week of delays due to Ian
Last Monday afternoon, all Tallahassee schools and university officials announced the closure of school campuses anticipating the then category 5 hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian was expected to bring high winds, heavy rain, and flooding to the local community. The school’s one-week closure caused many unforeseen delays between students’ classes and...
wtvy.com
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo returns to Bonifay
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 77th annual Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo is back. The gates open at 5:30 Thursday evening for the weekend-long event. All of the most popular rodeo events will be happening: calf-roping, bull-riding, barrel racing, and even mutton bustin’. But there are also specialty acts like motorcycle jumpers and rodeo clowns. More […]
wtxl.com
Homeless veteran gets a second chance at life
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a friendship started by chance, a life was changed forever. “I didn’t get to know him very well until I met him after he was attacked behind the building and a friendship sort of grew out of that circumstance,” says Thomas Bacot.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that some changes are coming to Liberty Expressway that will impact Dougherty County travelers. As a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County, the speed limit will drop, and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. 82/State Route 520/Liberty Expressway.
WCTV
City and County leaders call for southside homes and businesses to connect with sewer system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor and Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey voiced their support of Southside septic-to-sewer improvements within the unincorporated areas of the count at a press conference Thursday morning. “As we move forward in the 21st Century it is important that we provide equal...
thefamuanonline.com
Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?
After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
thefamuanonline.com
Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?
While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
thefamuanonline.com
Fashion always front and center at FAMU
Fashion is a huge part of the culture at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It isn’t just a custom. It’s a lifestyle that allows students to express their creativity. through clothing while on campus. Walking the campus grounds of Florida A&M. University can be like walking on a...
Tallahassee, Leon Co. to convert septic tank to sewer access for some
Leon County has committed almost $60 million in County, State and Federal funds to protect water quality in the county.
wtvy.com
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified. Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident. Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department as well...
