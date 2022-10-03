Read full article on original website
Records: Man accused of shooting 38-year-old several times in Linden homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is charged with murder after court records state he admitted to his role in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in the Linden area last month. Devon Robinson, who was first identified as a person of interest, turned himself in to the...
One person hospitalized following road rage shooting
A recent road rage incident resulted in one man being shot and hospitalized. According to Columbus Police, at 7:36 p.m. on Oct. 4, a 36 year-old man was driving near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Drive, when he and another motorist got into a verbal altercation. As the...
Police: Spat over boyfriend’s stuff results in shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a woman was shot in the knee after an altercation over a man’s property on the east side of the city Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect, Faith Fiore, 22, went to a home on the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue at approximately […]
Video: Man wanted in Argyle Park stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
Doll House operator details club safety measures after shooting injures 5 people
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The operator of Doll House Gentleman's Club is speaking out after a deadly shooting last week. The Columbus Division of Police said two people were shot and three others were injured in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court, around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Dublin woman convicted of murder in husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury has found a Dublin woman guilty of killing her husband more than four years ago. According to Franklin County Common Pleas Court, 46-year-old Holli Osborn was convicted Thursday on two counts of murder in the death of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn. Christopher was found...
Man shot in southeast Columbus double shooting dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men shot Tuesday night in southeast Columbus has died. Columbus police said Daeshawn Simington, 25, died Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at 10:56 p.m. on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue, behind the Columbus police crime lab. Simington was taken to Grant Medical […]
45-year-old woman reported missing near OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a missing 45-year-old woman. Heather Broshar, 45, was reported missing on Thursday after last being seen at Kenny Road and Woody Hayes Drive near the Ohio State University, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Broshar was wearing a dark green camouflage sweatshirt with pink trim […]
Woman dies months after being shot into Columbus garage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has died six months after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found Elizabeth Brice, 27, lying in a garage with two gunshot wounds on March 26. A suspect shot her at the back of a home near the 100 block of […]
Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death
Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts […]
Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face in Columbus’ northeast side. Police dispatchers said they received a call at 5:35 p.m. that an unidentified suspect shot a 19-year-old man who was in his car near Morse Road and Karl Road. The suspect was in a […]
Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
Man shot after road rage incident in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in a road rage incident in north Columbus Tuesday evening. Columbus police said the shooting happened near Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Road at approximately 7:36 p.m. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, drove himself to the hospital, where he was […]
Autopsy: Man who attempted to breach FBI office died of multiple gunshot wounds during standoff
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A coroner has released an autopsy report on the death of Ricky Shiffer, the man killed by police during a standoff after the attempted breach of a Cincinnati FBI office. The tense, seven-hour situation started at the Cincinnati FBI field office in Kenwood on Aug....
Fight during football game leads to shots fired outside of Marion-Franklin High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shots were fired Thursday night outside Marion-Franklin High School after a fight broke out during a football game. Officers were called to the high school on Koebel Road in South Columbus around 8:10 p.m. The fight started just before halftime of the game against Columbus Africentric...
3 shootings in less than 6 hours leave 2 dead in Columbus
In less than six hours, five people were shot in the City of Columbus, two have already turned fatal. So far this year, there have been 108 homicides in the city.
Columbus woman sentenced for shooting at two police officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman who admitted to shooting a man, robbing another, and shooting at two police officers in November 2020 was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison Monday for assault and robbery. Suney Coleman, 25, was sentenced after pleading guilty in August to four felony charges including assault, robbery, […]
CPD chief: Policy reviews, changes underway after fatal shooting of suspect by officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant said the department is reviewing its policies following the fatal shooting of an unarmed man in August. Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Donovon Lewis on Aug. 30 while executing an arrest warrant. Anderson remains on paid administrative leave. When asked about […]
Deadly shooting of Columbus man may be act of revenge, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified three suspects in the fatal shooting of a man, as well as a possible motive behind the attack. Police have issued warrants for murder for Rayshawn L. Rogers, 31; Christian A. Capers, 34; and Damon R. Capers, 35, in the shooting death of Mario Copeland on Sept. […]
2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
