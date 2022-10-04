On Friday, October 1st, Wallace R. Taylor, Jr, age 30, was arrested in Houston County, Alabama on outstanding warrants for theft by taking, trafficking of Fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and probation violation.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO