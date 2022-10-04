Theft reported on the campuses of Roulhac Middle School and Chipley High School resulted in one arrested and the items recovered. On September 14, 2022, the Washington County, Florida Communications Center received a call-in reference to a theft of a golf cart from Chipley High School. A week later another call was received from Roulhac Middle School with reports of chainsaws missing on the school campuses.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO