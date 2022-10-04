Read full article on original website
southgatv.com
Liberty Expressway traffic alert
ALBANY, GA – The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of US 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, Oct. 13th, the speed limit will be set at 45...
wtvy.com
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified. Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident. Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department as well...
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
wdhn.com
Fort Rucker name change approved
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J....
Alabama: Houston County Assistant District Attorney indicted, arrested on ethics charges
ALABAMA (WRBL) – An assistant district attorney in Alabama has been indicted on multiple ethics charges. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark David Johnson, 53, of Dothan, was arrested following the indictment brought against him. Johnson has been charged with three […]
donalsonvillenews.com
Container of Hope’s transformation process begins
Project coordinator Billy Williams, Glenn Lee, Carey Horne, Gage Jones and Edwin Ross to level the shipping container and prepare it for its transformation into a medical unit. Contact Billy Williams at 229-400-1549 for more details, or if you would like to help sponsor this endeavor. Members of Friendship United...
wtvy.com
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
Troy Messenger
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
Ambulance driver involved in fiery crash died of medical emergency, not the crash itself, troopers report
An Alabama ambulance driver who died at the scene of a fiery crash Thursday appears to have died from a medical emergency he suffered while driving just before the crash, Alabama state troopers reported Friday. The single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. Thursday, trooper said. As...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marvin Dewayne Baker, 37, for Multiple School District Thefts on October 3, 2022
Theft reported on the campuses of Roulhac Middle School and Chipley High School resulted in one arrested and the items recovered. On September 14, 2022, the Washington County, Florida Communications Center received a call-in reference to a theft of a golf cart from Chipley High School. A week later another call was received from Roulhac Middle School with reports of chainsaws missing on the school campuses.
donalsonvillenews.com
Sixth arrest made in September drug bust case
On Friday, October 1st, Wallace R. Taylor, Jr, age 30, was arrested in Houston County, Alabama on outstanding warrants for theft by taking, trafficking of Fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and probation violation.
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
WALB 10
Colquitt Regional Medical Center building new education center; working to battle staff shortages
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is building a new medical education building to better serve south Georgia’s healthcare. Colquitt Regional’s new medical education building will enhance access to primary care and psychiatry, according to the hospital. Medical experts at Colquitt Regional say they are seeing...
41nbc.com
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead after trailer detaches and hits a car in Gadsden County
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road Thursday morning in Quincy. According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling westbound around 9:14 a.m. while towing a tandem farm trailer. For an unknown reason, the...
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
wdhn.com
Drought is causing problems for farmers as the peanut harvesting season kicks into gear
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Around the 4th of July, farmers across the Wiregrass plant their cotton and peanut crops. This year, farmers saw an average amount of rainfall in the month of July but didn’t get the rainfall they needed in August or in September. Now it’s...
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
wdhn.com
Four suspects charged with robbery of restaurant: DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department has charged four suspects in relation to BTJ Wing’s restaurant robbery. On Wednesday, September 28th, DPD responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. The individuals became aggressive with the employees of the establishment and started destroying property.
donalsonvillenews.com
Police Department’s Faith and Blue Fun Day is Saturday
This Saturday, October 8, get ready for some good old fashioned fun and celebration of faith at Donalsonville Police Department’s annual Community Faith and Blue Fun Day. The event will be held in the city park next to the Lions Hall on Wiley Avenue in downtown Donalsonville from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
