133 Universities, 1 Research Institution, Multiple Minority-serving Institutions and Two-year Colleges In Town for 34th Annual Great Minds in STEM Conference

Pasadena Convention Center Hosts Thousands of Great Minds in STEM at the 34th GMiS Conference
This week, thousands of diverse and brilliant minds are gathering in person at the Pasadena Convention Center for the 34th Annual Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Conference, themed “Passion + Perseverance,” from October 5-8. The GMiS Career & Graduate School Fair this Saturday is free and open to the public, offering networking opportunities with recruiters from Fortune 100 companies, national labs, government agencies and top-rated national graduate school programs.
Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Presents the 8th Business and Economic Summit on October 13th at the University Club
Where is our economy going? What do we need to know to plan for the future? What should I be watching for? Hear insights and find answers as the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Help With My Loan, Verizon and Wells Fargo present the eighth Pasadena Business and Economic Summit. Join us on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:30am at The University Club at 175 North Oakland Avenue in Pasadena. Join leaders of business and industry at the only forum to examine global, national, regional and local economies. Join local business and community leaders to hear about the future of business in Pasadena.
Ramona Convent Secondary School Presents “Radium Girls”
Ramona Convent Secondary School (RCSS) in association with ACT Now Group presents “Radium Girls” written by D.W. Gregory, directed by Zoe Bright and produced by Anisa Hamdan. Originally produced by Playwright Theatre of New Jersey and developed with a commissioning grant from The Ensemble Theatre/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science and Technology Project.
From Mansion to Vacant Lot to Thriving Climate-Appropriate Garden, Learn How Arlington Garden Came To Be
Once the site of a 17,000 square foot mansion called the Durand, Arlington Garden has come to represent the importance of urban forest cover and climate appropriate habitat in Pasadena. After the palatial residence was torn down, the garden site sat forlornly for decades. “It was torn down and everything...
Futures Academy Pasadena to Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown
Futures Academy in downtown Pasadena, California is in the process of changing its name to Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown throughout the 2022-2023 school year. Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown (FAPD) will continue to offer the same quality one-to-one education experience focused on supporting your student’s skills, interests, needs, and learning preferences.
New Chair of Caltech’s Division of the Humanities and Social Sciences Begins Tenure
Tracy Dennison, professor of social science history, has begun her term as the new Ronald and Maxine Linde Leadership Chair of the Division of the Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS), succeeding outgoing chair Jean-Laurent Rosenthal (PhD ’88), the Rea A. and Lela G. Axline Professor of Business Economics, who has led the division since 2014.
Downey City Council to Help Fund Rose Parade Float After Financial Support Dries Up
One of the six independently built Rose Parade floats got a new lease on life last month when the Downey City Council agreed to give the Downey Rose Float Association $30,000, according to an article by Alex Dominguez in the Downey Patriot. “This is a float that I hope is...
Altadena Students Pledge to Reduce Car Emissions on International Walk to School Day on October 12
Oak Knoll Montessori School in Altadena will participate in its first ever Walk to School Day to help reduce air pollution from car emissions in the community. According to the California Energy Commission, transportation accounts for 50% of California’s greenhouse gas emissions and 80% of its nitrogen oxide pollution.
Walking Tour Sunday Visits Landmarks in Pasadena African American History
Before the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, there was the Brookside Plunge, the City’s first public pool, which opened in the early twentieth century with a “white only” sign. The Plunge went on to become a landmark in the struggle for equal rights in Pasadena. Pasadenans can learn...
As More Riders Climb Aboard City Buses, Pasadena Transit’s Pandemic Recovery Rises Above Most County Bus Services
While many cities across the county struggle to restore ridership losses wrought by COVID-19, Pasadena seems to be doing better than most, with ridership reaching 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Pasadena Transportation Director Laura Cornejo said Pasadena Transit – the City-operated transit bus service – was able to maintain ridership...
Five Acres Names Co-Chairs For 135th Birthday Gala
Five Acres, an Altadena-based children’s foster care agency, is pleased to announce that long-time supporters, Nicole Rasic and Trish Gonzales, will once again co-chair Five Acres 2023 fundraising gala. Inspired by the agency’s 135th birthday celebration, next year’s gala is sure to be a huge bash. As...
Ten Years of Independence
As they celebrated ten years of helping and connecting Pasadena seniors Thursday at the Shakespeare Club, the leadership of Pasadena Village also announced the launching of a new three-year strategic plan to scores of friends, supporters and volunteers. Board President Sue Kujawa explained: “We intend to grow our membership, be...
City Staff Assures Measures Are in Place to Make Pasadena Parks Safer
A Pasadena Police Department representative delivered updates Tuesday to a City commission regarding the Department’s efforts to keep city parks including Villa Parke safer after recent a recent shooting on park grounds. An 18-year-old man was struck multiple times by bullets during a shooting in Villa Parke at about...
ArtCenter Transportation Design Students Team Up To Design Next Jeep Wrangler
ArtCenter College of Design students in Pasadena will get a chance to design the next Jeep Wrangler in collaboration with Gravity Sketch, a collaborative 3D design technology leader. In a first for the design college, the process for a sponsored project will be documented in real-time across social media. “There...
PEN’s 12th Annual Poker Tournament is Just One Month Away!
Pasadena Education Network (PEN)’s 12th Annual Poker Tournament is just one month away on Friday, November 4, 6:30 p.m. and they already have table coordinators for almost every school!. Purchase tickets to sit at your school’s table or organize a table of your own. And, if the table is...
John Muir High School Varsity Football Team defeats Arcadia, 21-10
On Friday September 30th, John Muir High School Varsity Football Team won their away conference game against Arcadia High School (CA) by a score of 21-10. John Muir High School Early College Magnet, 1905 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena, (626) 396-5600 or visit www.pusd.us/Page/57.
Alverno Heights’ In-Person Visiting Days
Alverno Heights Academy Admissions’ presentations continue this week with visits to Highpoint Academy and Barnhart School! As a High Point alum, senior Adriana led the presentation for 7th & 8th graders. At Barnhart, alum Liza shared her experience as a freshman at Alverno. It has been so wonderful meeting...
Metropolitan Water District, Pasadena’s Largest Water Supplier, Among Agencies Offering to Reduce Imports of Colorado River Water
Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered Wednesday to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies today offering to reduce California’s water use by 400,000 acre-feet every year through 2026. That amounts to 9% of the river’s water that California is entitled to under its senior rights.
Kids Activities for the Weekend (And Beyond)
Thinking of fun things for your kids? Parents, we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled exciting activities for your children for this weekend all through the next week. Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Event Location: Eaton Canyon Natural Area Park & Nature Center. Cost: Free. Join Eaton...
Tee Off With Cops Friday, For A Great Cause
Pasadena PAL, the Police Activities League, will be sponsoring its Golf Classic 2022 on Friday, October 7, at Brookside Golf Club. This is a friendly tournament with golf competitions and contests and a post-tournament reception. Registration opens at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast. The shotgun start is at 8 a.m....
