ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

133 Universities, 1 Research Institution, Multiple Minority-serving Institutions and Two-year Colleges In Town for 34th Annual Great Minds in STEM Conference

By Published on
pasadenanow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Convention Center Hosts Thousands of Great Minds in STEM at the 34th GMiS Conference

This week, thousands of diverse and brilliant minds are gathering in person at the Pasadena Convention Center for the 34th Annual Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Conference, themed “Passion + Perseverance,” from October 5-8. The GMiS Career & Graduate School Fair this Saturday is free and open to the public, offering networking opportunities with recruiters from Fortune 100 companies, national labs, government agencies and top-rated national graduate school programs.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Presents the 8th Business and Economic Summit on October 13th at the University Club

Where is our economy going? What do we need to know to plan for the future? What should I be watching for? Hear insights and find answers as the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Help With My Loan, Verizon and Wells Fargo present the eighth Pasadena Business and Economic Summit. Join us on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:30am at The University Club at 175 North Oakland Avenue in Pasadena. Join leaders of business and industry at the only forum to examine global, national, regional and local economies. Join local business and community leaders to hear about the future of business in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Ramona Convent Secondary School Presents “Radium Girls”

Ramona Convent Secondary School (RCSS) in association with ACT Now Group presents “Radium Girls” written by D.W. Gregory, directed by Zoe Bright and produced by Anisa Hamdan. Originally produced by Playwright Theatre of New Jersey and developed with a commissioning grant from The Ensemble Theatre/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science and Technology Project.
ALHAMBRA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Education
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Education
pasadenanow.com

Futures Academy Pasadena to Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown

Futures Academy in downtown Pasadena, California is in the process of changing its name to Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown throughout the 2022-2023 school year. Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown (FAPD) will continue to offer the same quality one-to-one education experience focused on supporting your student’s skills, interests, needs, and learning preferences.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

New Chair of Caltech’s Division of the Humanities and Social Sciences Begins Tenure

Tracy Dennison, professor of social science history, has begun her term as the new Ronald and Maxine Linde Leadership Chair of the Division of the Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS), succeeding outgoing chair Jean-Laurent Rosenthal (PhD ’88), the Rea A. and Lela G. Axline Professor of Business Economics, who has led the division since 2014.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Institution#Stem Education#Mathematics#Stem Fields#Engagements#Linus College#The Gmis Conference#Stem Conference
pasadenanow.com

As More Riders Climb Aboard City Buses, Pasadena Transit’s Pandemic Recovery Rises Above Most County Bus Services

While many cities across the county struggle to restore ridership losses wrought by COVID-19, Pasadena seems to be doing better than most, with ridership reaching 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Pasadena Transportation Director Laura Cornejo said Pasadena Transit – the City-operated transit bus service – was able to maintain ridership...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Five Acres Names Co-Chairs For 135th Birthday Gala

Five Acres, an Altadena-based children’s foster care agency, is pleased to announce that long-time supporters, Nicole Rasic and Trish Gonzales, will once again co-chair Five Acres 2023 fundraising gala. Inspired by the agency’s 135th birthday celebration, next year’s gala is sure to be a huge bash. As...
ALTADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Ten Years of Independence

As they celebrated ten years of helping and connecting Pasadena seniors Thursday at the Shakespeare Club, the leadership of Pasadena Village also announced the launching of a new three-year strategic plan to scores of friends, supporters and volunteers. Board President Sue Kujawa explained: “We intend to grow our membership, be...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
pasadenanow.com

City Staff Assures Measures Are in Place to Make Pasadena Parks Safer

A Pasadena Police Department representative delivered updates Tuesday to a City commission regarding the Department’s efforts to keep city parks including Villa Parke safer after recent a recent shooting on park grounds. An 18-year-old man was struck multiple times by bullets during a shooting in Villa Parke at about...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

ArtCenter Transportation Design Students Team Up To Design Next Jeep Wrangler

ArtCenter College of Design students in Pasadena will get a chance to design the next Jeep Wrangler in collaboration with Gravity Sketch, a collaborative 3D design technology leader. In a first for the design college, the process for a sponsored project will be documented in real-time across social media. “There...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

PEN’s 12th Annual Poker Tournament is Just One Month Away!

Pasadena Education Network (PEN)’s 12th Annual Poker Tournament is just one month away on Friday, November 4, 6:30 p.m. and they already have table coordinators for almost every school!. Purchase tickets to sit at your school’s table or organize a table of your own. And, if the table is...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

John Muir High School Varsity Football Team defeats Arcadia, 21-10

On Friday September 30th, John Muir High School Varsity Football Team won their away conference game against Arcadia High School (CA) by a score of 21-10. John Muir High School Early College Magnet, 1905 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena, (626) 396-5600 or visit www.pusd.us/Page/57.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Alverno Heights’ In-Person Visiting Days

Alverno Heights Academy Admissions’ presentations continue this week with visits to Highpoint Academy and Barnhart School! As a High Point alum, senior Adriana led the presentation for 7th & 8th graders. At Barnhart, alum Liza shared her experience as a freshman at Alverno. It has been so wonderful meeting...
SIERRA MADRE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Metropolitan Water District, Pasadena’s Largest Water Supplier, Among Agencies Offering to Reduce Imports of Colorado River Water

Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered Wednesday to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies today offering to reduce California’s water use by 400,000 acre-feet every year through 2026. That amounts to 9% of the river’s water that California is entitled to under its senior rights.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenanow.com

Kids Activities for the Weekend (And Beyond)

Thinking of fun things for your kids? Parents, we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled exciting activities for your children for this weekend all through the next week. Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Event Location: Eaton Canyon Natural Area Park & Nature Center. Cost: Free. Join Eaton...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Tee Off With Cops Friday, For A Great Cause

Pasadena PAL, the Police Activities League, will be sponsoring its Golf Classic 2022 on Friday, October 7, at Brookside Golf Club. This is a friendly tournament with golf competitions and contests and a post-tournament reception. Registration opens at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast. The shotgun start is at 8 a.m....
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy