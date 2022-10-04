Read full article on original website
Related
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief over the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
WSLS
Suicide bomber strikes at a center of Taliban power, kills 4
KABUL – A suicide bomber struck at a center of Taliban power Wednesday, setting off a blast at a government ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul and killing at least four people. The explosion went off in the afternoon as workers and visitors were praying inside a mosque...
WSLS
Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war
NYON – Hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war,” Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko said Wednesday after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal amid the invasion and occupation by Russia. The...
UEFA・
WSLS
Fed's Cook says more rate hikes needed to combat inflation
WASHINGTON – More interest rate increases will be necessary to wrestle inflation under control, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said Thursday, echoing several tough speeches by other central bank officials this week. Cook said she has revised her views on inflation in the past several months and now sees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
BANGKOK – A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history. The...
WSLS
Pope Bahrain trip blends Muslim outreach, Catholic ministry
ROME – Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Bahrain blends three of his top priorities as pope: Ministering to a tiny Catholic community, promoting dialogue with the Muslim world and fostering relations with other Christian communities, according to details released Thursday by the Vatican. The Nov. 3-6 visit will...
WSLS
EXPLAINER: Fewer people cross Mediterranean; many still die
ROME – The back-to-back shipwrecks of migrant smuggling boats off Greece has once again put the spotlight on the dangers of the Mediterranean migration route, the risks migrants and refugees are willing to take and the political infighting that has thwarted a safe European response to people fleeing war, poverty and climate change.
Putin 'in a corner' with options narrowing
US President Joe Biden admitted this week that American diplomats still did not know how Russian President Vladimir Putin could bring an end to his faltering war in Ukraine and save face. "His hope is that references to nuclear weapons will deter the democracies from delivering weapons to Ukraine, and buy him enough time to get Russian reserves to the battlefield to slow the Ukrainian offensive," Timothy Snyder, an American historian of Russia and Ukraine, wrote this week.
Comments / 0