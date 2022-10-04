Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Kate Walsh Spills Plan to Marry Andrew Nixon: 'I Just Outed Our Engagement'
Kate Walsh isn't keeping her engagement a secret — anymore. In an Instagram Live on Wednesday night, the Grey's Anatomy actress, 54, accidentally shared she's engaged to Andrew Nixon. During the social media chat with her fellow Private Practice alum Amy Brenneman, Walsh introduced Nixon by saying, "Here comes...
msn.com
Exclusive: Chris Evans Returning To Marvel In Secret Wars
Chris Evans is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Wars event. According to our trusted and proven sources, the Captain America actor will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future Avengers movie, which promises to be the next Avengers: Infinity War-style massive group event. This will presumably be the first appearance of Chris Evans in Marvel movies since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which will make Cap showing up in Secret Wars a pretty big deal.
msn.com
Netflix's new No.2 movie is very spooky and based on a Stephen King novel
October is the perfect time for watching scary movies with all the lights switched off, and Netflix is hoping to ensnare horror fans with its latest film based on a short story from legendary author Stephen King. Named Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the spooky flick arrived on the streaming service earlier...
msn.com
Melissa McCarthy Applauds Her 'Amazing' Gilmore Girls Costar Lauren Graham on Show's 22nd Anniversary
Melissa McCarthy is reminiscing about her days. As the beloved show's 22nd anniversary commenced on Wednesday, McCarthy hopped on Instagram to share several posts from her time on the series as Sookie St. James. But she specifically spotlighted her former costar Lauren Graham, who was featured in all three posts.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Holiday Movie Lineup
We consider ourselves something of an authority on holiday movies around here, given the sheer volume that we consume for our podcast. Lifetime is definitely a front-runner in the holiday movie space and their It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Movie Lineup is out now!. We are in major anticipation...
Comments / 0