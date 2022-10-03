Read full article on original website
Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos hit milestone on 'GMA'
Essentially unnoticed by the world, ABC's Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have reached a milestone on “Good Morning America.” They're the longest-serving pair of hosts ever on any of the ABC, CBS or NBC morning news shows. Some individuals like Katie Couric and Matt Lauer have longer tenures, but they each had time with different partners. Roberts and Stephanopoulos have come a long way from their first getting-to-know-you dinner after being named co-hosts in 2009. Stephanopoulos told Roberts at dinner that he didn't really want to do the job. In December, the two will mark 13 years together, a period that has seen illness, societal change and a decade atop the ratings.
Diddy Believes New York Hip-Hop Is In “Last Place” Due To Unoriginality
Diddy believes New York rappers should step away from regional music trends, or be left in the dust. During a sitdown with Funk Flex on Tuesday (Oct.4), the Bad Boy Records founder discussed his time away from New York, declaring he’s “back outside” and has returned for the throne in his hometown. More from VIBE.comDiddy Refuses To Support Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' ShirtMa$e Responds To Diddy's "Fake Pastor" Jab, Accusations Of Owing Him $3MDiddy Claims Ma$e Owes Him $3 Million, Calls Him A Fake Pastor While on the topic of New York’s Hip-Hop scene, Puffy expressed his concerns about the area’s artists...
