WhaleGirl (WGIRL) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week
WhaleGirl (WGIRL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One WhaleGirl token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleGirl has a market capitalization of $88,592.26 and approximately $69,581.00 worth of WhaleGirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhaleGirl has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.
TinyBits Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (TINY)
TinyBits (TINY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. TinyBits has a total market capitalization of $117,753.13 and $35,818.00 worth of TinyBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TinyBits has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One TinyBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
AnteDAO Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (ANTE)
AnteDAO (ANTE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. AnteDAO has a total market capitalization of $63,967.35 and $34,869.00 worth of AnteDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnteDAO has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnteDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003908 BTC on exchanges.
Ethernaal Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (NAAL)
Ethernaal (NAAL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Ethernaal token can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernaal has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethernaal has a total market cap of $64,362.85 and $325.00 worth of Ethernaal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ZONE Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZONE)
ZONE (ZONE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ZONE token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZONE has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZONE has a total market capitalization of $123,310.67 and approximately $22,209.00 worth of ZONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gas DAO Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (GAS)
Gas DAO (GAS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Gas DAO has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Gas DAO has a total market cap of $392,819.86 and $37,592.00 worth of Gas DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
AcknoLedger 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $965.00 (ACK)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.
YmplePay (YMPA) Price Down 88.2% This Week
MetaFabric (FABRIC) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week
MOONEYE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ME)
MOONEYE (ME) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One MOONEYE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOONEYE has a market cap of $66,344.46 and approximately $73,393.00 worth of MOONEYE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MOONEYE has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.
XCarnival (XCV) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days
XCarnival (XCV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, XCarnival has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. XCarnival has a market cap of $397,448.49 and $94,064.00 worth of XCarnival was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XCarnival token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.
DONASWAP (DONA) Price Tops $0.0000
DONASWAP (DONA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. DONASWAP has a market cap of $128,960.86 and $10,105.00 worth of DONASWAP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DONASWAP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DONASWAP has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.
H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges
H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, H-Space Metaverse has traded 99.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. H-Space Metaverse has a total market cap of $82,964.95 and $11,216.00 worth of H-Space Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H-Space Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
CitaDAO (KNIGHT) Price Down 25.4% Over Last Week
CitaDAO (KNIGHT) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One CitaDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CitaDAO has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. CitaDAO has a total market capitalization of $449,478.44 and $19,666.00 worth of CitaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
METAFLIP (METAFLIP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62,792.27
METAFLIP (METAFLIP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One METAFLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. METAFLIP has a total market capitalization of $62,792.27 and $44,591.00 worth of METAFLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, METAFLIP has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar.
ClassicDoge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,103.00 (XDOGE)
ClassicDoge (XDOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ClassicDoge token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClassicDoge has a total market capitalization of $64,513.40 and $3,103.00 worth of ClassicDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClassicDoge has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
GoldFinX (G1X) Trading Down 53.7% This Week
GoldFinX (G1X) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, GoldFinX has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. One GoldFinX coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00012407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFinX has a total market capitalization of $64,845.00 and $33,318.00 worth of GoldFinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Haino (HE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63,569.25
Whive Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,210.00 (WHIVE)
Whive Protocol (WHIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Whive Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whive Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77,486.91 and $10,210.00 worth of Whive Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whive Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Wizards And Dragons (GP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges
Wizards And Dragons (GP) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Wizards And Dragons token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wizards And Dragons has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Wizards And Dragons has a total market cap of $68,104.00 and $49,289.00 worth of Wizards And Dragons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
