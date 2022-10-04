Read full article on original website
Kirby Trading Down 82.7% Over Last Week (KIRBY)
H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) Price Up 99.4% Over Last Week
H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One H-Space Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. H-Space Metaverse has a market cap of $82,964.95 and $11,216.00 worth of H-Space Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, H-Space Metaverse has traded 99.4% higher against the dollar.
MOONEYE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ME)
MOONEYE (ME) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One MOONEYE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOONEYE has a market cap of $66,344.46 and approximately $73,393.00 worth of MOONEYE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MOONEYE has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Fountain Protocol (FTP) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days
Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Fountain Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain Protocol has a total market cap of $58,676.36 and $10,195.00 worth of Fountain Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fountain Protocol has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.
YmplePay (YMPA) Price Down 88.2% This Week
AnteDAO Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (ANTE)
AnteDAO (ANTE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. AnteDAO has a total market capitalization of $63,967.35 and $34,869.00 worth of AnteDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnteDAO has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnteDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003908 BTC on exchanges.
OragonX Trading 59.9% Higher Over Last Week (ORGN)
OragonX (ORGN) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One OragonX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OragonX has a total market cap of $58,644.91 and $28,095.00 worth of OragonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OragonX has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Ethernaal Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (NAAL)
Ethernaal (NAAL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Ethernaal token can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernaal has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethernaal has a total market cap of $64,362.85 and $325.00 worth of Ethernaal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
WhaleGirl (WGIRL) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week
WhaleGirl (WGIRL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One WhaleGirl token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleGirl has a market capitalization of $88,592.26 and approximately $69,581.00 worth of WhaleGirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhaleGirl has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.
Defiville (ISLA) Price Hits $0.0643 on Top Exchanges
Metaplace Trading Down 22.7% This Week (MPC)
Metaplace (MPC) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Metaplace has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaplace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaplace has a total market capitalization of $84,894.53 and approximately $11,631.00 worth of Metaplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84,968.92
ClassicDoge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,103.00 (XDOGE)
ClassicDoge (XDOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ClassicDoge token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClassicDoge has a total market capitalization of $64,513.40 and $3,103.00 worth of ClassicDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClassicDoge has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Gem Guardian (GEMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,602.00
Gem Guardian (GEMG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Gem Guardian has a market capitalization of $61,155.30 and approximately $10,602.00 worth of Gem Guardian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gem Guardian has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Guardian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.
Haino (HE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63,569.25
CitaDAO (KNIGHT) Price Down 25.4% Over Last Week
CitaDAO (KNIGHT) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One CitaDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CitaDAO has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. CitaDAO has a total market capitalization of $449,478.44 and $19,666.00 worth of CitaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
HeroesTD Trading 5% Lower This Week (HTD)
Whive Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,210.00 (WHIVE)
Whive Protocol (WHIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Whive Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whive Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77,486.91 and $10,210.00 worth of Whive Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whive Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
GoldenWspp 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,667.00 (GWSPP)
AcknoLedger 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $965.00 (ACK)
