Remember This? ‘Coraline’ Shows Love To Michigan
With Halloween right around the corner, I have been checking off my list of Halloween movies that I want to watch this season. Last night, my friend and I picked the movie, 'Coraline.' After not seeing this movie for several years, I completely forgot how many times Michigan is referenced throughout it.
Michigan’s Great Pumpkin Has Been Picked And Could Break Records
Every year pumpkins seem to get bigger and bigger. One pumpkin in Michigan could be this year's record-breaker. Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes. What I have learned as I have gotten older is that there are a lot of different kinds of pumpkins with some that can grow giant in size.
You Can Get White Castle’s New Beer ‘It Hits Different’ in Michigan
White Castle, known for its little burgers, is branching out - with a new beer!. White Castle Collaborates with Evil Genius on New Beer 'It Hits Different'. The burger chain White Castle turned 100 last year and is continuing to celebrate with a new brew, a collaboration with Philadelphia-based brewery Evil Genius.
Will Grand Rapids Trick-or-Treaters See That White Fluffy Stuff On Halloween?
Early Friday morning the US National Weather Service Marquette reported Michigan's first snowfall of the 2022-2023 season. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is no stranger to snowfall. In fact averages in the Upper Peninsula range from 60" around Escanaba to over 300" up in the Keweenaw Peninsula. But what about us Trolls...
Welcome Home! Michigan Woman Gets $5,000 Surprise With Her New Home
Now, I am a homeowner but something seems wrong with this. Imagine finding the home of your dreams. You are ready to start a new era of your life. However, there is a BIG thing standing in your way. After moving to Michigan and starting her medical career, Nicole Geissinger...
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 7-9, 2022
Another fall weekend is upon us. This weekend everyone is Polish at Pulaski Days in Grand Rapids. Along with that, there is a Goose Festival, Fall and Harvest Celebrations, Dogs and Donuts, and Donuts and Beer, Oktoberfest, and Concerts. Have a GREAT weekend!. Thursday, October 6-Sunday, October 9, 2022 -...
What Happened To All The ‘Shurfine’ Products in Michigan?
I remember when I was a kid going to the grocery store with my mom and seeing all the foods with the word “Shurfine” slapped on most of the labels. The term meant nothing to me until years later when I realized the word was a mashup of two words that meant their products are “sure fine”. DUH.
Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight
The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
Think COVID-19 is Not a Thing Anymore in Michigan? Think Again
If you think COVID-19 is gone in Michigan and things are back to normal, think again because last week alone nearly 13,000 new cases were reported. Is the pandemic over? That was the question my son asked me recently me. At first, I wanted to say yes, but I had to think about that answer plus do a little research before giving him one.
Michigan’s Quaint Eateries: The Roadside Cafe’s, 1900-1950s
Where would you rather go for a bite to eat: a restaurant or a café? Hold it – isn’t a café also a restaurant? Yeah, sure, but you can’t call some restaurants cafés…..can ya?. For instance, a restaurant that specializes in fine dining...
National Weather Service Winter Forecast For Michigan 2022-2023
As the warmer temps move out of Michigan the colder weather has people wondering just what kind of winter is in store for Michigan. Now we have the extended outlook from the National Weather Service. What is the winter forecast for Michigan in 2022-2023?. The recently released forecast info comes...
How Bad Will Flu Season Be In West Michigan?
Now that the Influenza season is coming to an end in Australia, doctors in West Michigan are saying a bad flu season could be heading our way. Medical officials in Australia have reported having the highest amount of influenza cases in many years. This information means that we're likely to experience the same thing here in West Michigan.
Enter to Win a Squier Stratocaster Guitar Signed by Nothing More
Three-time Grammy-nominated Texas rockers are gearing up to release their sixth album Spirits on Friday, Oct. 14 and to commemorate it, we're giving you the chance to win a Squier Bullet Stratocaster guitar signed by the entire band. You have until Friday, Oct. 14 to enter the contest. A total...
Did You Know That Dancing With The Stars Has These Michigan Connections?
With the show's season 31 in full swing, the "Dancing with the Stars": Live! tour is making its way to Grand Rapids next year. If you are a fan of the star-studded reality show, you will be happy to hear that the tour is coming early next year on January 30th at the DeVos Performance Hall.
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
Toys For Tots Signups Now Happening For Families in West Michigan Who Need a Christmas Miracle
For families who struggle to make ends meet, or even worse struggle to get food on the table, the Holidays can be an extremely stressful time. Between the worry of paying the extra bills due to the cooling weather, and trying to make the most of gift giving, can be a lot to add to your plate.
Poopy Produce: If You Got Food From This Michigan Farm It Could Make You Sick
Food recalls are nothing new in America. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported 270 food and beverage recalls in 2021, a 27% decrease from 2020. State officials are saying to toss out the produce from a...
