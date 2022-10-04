Read full article on original website
AniFi World 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,481.00 (ANIFI)
AniFi World (ANIFI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, AniFi World has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One AniFi World token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. AniFi World has a total market cap of $63,694.69 and approximately $8,481.00 worth of AniFi World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Haino (HE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63,569.25
Croking Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80,306.55 (CRK)
Croking (CRK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Croking has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Croking token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Croking has a market cap of $80,306.55 and $23,208.00 worth of Croking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
2044 Nuclear Apocalypse (2044) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87,726.63
2044 Nuclear Apocalypse (2044) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has a total market cap of $87,726.63 and $13,452.00 worth of 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Bomb US Money (BUSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,049.78
DODbase (DODB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $118,680.95
DODbase (DODB) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, DODbase has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. One DODbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODbase has a total market cap of $118,680.95 and $11,972.00 worth of DODbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
INFAM (INF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68,975.13
INFAM (INF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One INFAM token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. INFAM has a total market capitalization of $68,975.13 and approximately $70,779.00 worth of INFAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INFAM has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.
GrimToken Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (GRIM)
GrimToken (GRIM) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, GrimToken has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. GrimToken has a market capitalization of $84,100.93 and $28,881.00 worth of GrimToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GrimToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
GOGOcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $66,305.04 (GOGO)
GOGOcoin (GOGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. GOGOcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,305.04 and $10,098.00 worth of GOGOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GOGOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GOGOcoin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.
H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges
H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, H-Space Metaverse has traded 99.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. H-Space Metaverse has a total market cap of $82,964.95 and $11,216.00 worth of H-Space Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H-Space Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Edufex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $68,433.73 (EDUX)
Wizards And Dragons (GP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges
Wizards And Dragons (GP) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Wizards And Dragons token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wizards And Dragons has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Wizards And Dragons has a total market cap of $68,104.00 and $49,289.00 worth of Wizards And Dragons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Ethernaal Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (NAAL)
Ethernaal (NAAL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Ethernaal token can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernaal has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethernaal has a total market cap of $64,362.85 and $325.00 worth of Ethernaal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
HeroesTD Trading 5% Lower This Week (HTD)
OragonX Trading 59.9% Higher Over Last Week (ORGN)
OragonX (ORGN) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One OragonX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OragonX has a total market cap of $58,644.91 and $28,095.00 worth of OragonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OragonX has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
TinyBits Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (TINY)
TinyBits (TINY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. TinyBits has a total market capitalization of $117,753.13 and $35,818.00 worth of TinyBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TinyBits has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One TinyBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
WhaleGirl (WGIRL) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week
WhaleGirl (WGIRL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One WhaleGirl token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleGirl has a market capitalization of $88,592.26 and approximately $69,581.00 worth of WhaleGirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhaleGirl has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.
Defiville (ISLA) Price Hits $0.0643 on Top Exchanges
Whive Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,210.00 (WHIVE)
Whive Protocol (WHIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Whive Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whive Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77,486.91 and $10,210.00 worth of Whive Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whive Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
GoldenWspp 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,667.00 (GWSPP)
