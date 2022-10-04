ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AniFi World 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,481.00 (ANIFI)

AniFi World (ANIFI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, AniFi World has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One AniFi World token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. AniFi World has a total market cap of $63,694.69 and approximately $8,481.00 worth of AniFi World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
GOGOcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $66,305.04 (GOGO)

GOGOcoin (GOGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. GOGOcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,305.04 and $10,098.00 worth of GOGOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GOGOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GOGOcoin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.
2044 Nuclear Apocalypse (2044) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87,726.63

2044 Nuclear Apocalypse (2044) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has a total market cap of $87,726.63 and $13,452.00 worth of 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
GrimToken Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (GRIM)

GrimToken (GRIM) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, GrimToken has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. GrimToken has a market capitalization of $84,100.93 and $28,881.00 worth of GrimToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GrimToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Bomb US Money (BUSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,049.78

Bomb US Money (BUSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,049.78
BLACK SHIBA INU Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51,506.73 (SHIBB)

BLACK SHIBA INU (SHIBB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One BLACK SHIBA INU token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLACK SHIBA INU has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. BLACK SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $51,506.73 and approximately $31,865.00 worth of BLACK SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ClassicDoge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,103.00 (XDOGE)

ClassicDoge (XDOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ClassicDoge token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClassicDoge has a total market capitalization of $64,513.40 and $3,103.00 worth of ClassicDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClassicDoge has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
ZONE Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZONE)

ZONE (ZONE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ZONE token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZONE has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZONE has a total market capitalization of $123,310.67 and approximately $22,209.00 worth of ZONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
METAFLIP (METAFLIP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62,792.27

METAFLIP (METAFLIP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One METAFLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. METAFLIP has a total market capitalization of $62,792.27 and $44,591.00 worth of METAFLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, METAFLIP has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar.
Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84,968.92

Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84,968.92
Reward Hunters Token Price Reaches $0.0005 (RHT)

Reward Hunters Token (RHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Reward Hunters Token has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Reward Hunters Token has a total market cap of $388,721.26 and approximately $1,060.00 worth of Reward Hunters Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reward Hunters Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Croking Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80,306.55 (CRK)

Croking (CRK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Croking has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Croking token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Croking has a market cap of $80,306.55 and $23,208.00 worth of Croking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Overlord Hits One Day Volume of $15,841.00 (LORD)

Overlord (LORD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Overlord has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Overlord has a total market capitalization of $379,751.85 and approximately $15,841.00 worth of Overlord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Overlord token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Wizards And Dragons (GP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Wizards And Dragons (GP) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Wizards And Dragons token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wizards And Dragons has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Wizards And Dragons has a total market cap of $68,104.00 and $49,289.00 worth of Wizards And Dragons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Women Empowerment Token (WEMP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Women Empowerment Token (WEMP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges
Meme Lordz Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $387,388.25 ($LORDZ)

Meme Lordz Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $387,388.25 ($LORDZ)
Duet Protocol Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DUET)

Duet Protocol Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DUET)
WhaleGirl (WGIRL) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week

WhaleGirl (WGIRL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One WhaleGirl token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleGirl has a market capitalization of $88,592.26 and approximately $69,581.00 worth of WhaleGirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhaleGirl has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.
Metaplace Trading Down 22.7% This Week (MPC)

Metaplace (MPC) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Metaplace has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaplace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaplace has a total market capitalization of $84,894.53 and approximately $11,631.00 worth of Metaplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.
4JNET (4JNET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,864.00

4JNET (4JNET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,864.00
