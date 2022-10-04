ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarsRise Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (MARSRISE)

MarsRise (MARSRISE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. MarsRise has a market cap of $414,206.00 and approximately $11,874.00 worth of MarsRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarsRise token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MarsRise has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com

TinyBits Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (TINY)

TinyBits (TINY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. TinyBits has a total market capitalization of $117,753.13 and $35,818.00 worth of TinyBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TinyBits has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One TinyBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com

Kirby Trading Down 82.7% Over Last Week (KIRBY)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,484.97 or 0.99996377 BTC. Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006917 BTC. Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003525 BTC. Mammoth...
americanbankingnews.com

Duet Protocol Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DUET)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.
americanbankingnews.com

H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) Price Up 99.4% Over Last Week

H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One H-Space Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. H-Space Metaverse has a market cap of $82,964.95 and $11,216.00 worth of H-Space Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, H-Space Metaverse has traded 99.4% higher against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com

Ethernaal Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (NAAL)

Ethernaal (NAAL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Ethernaal token can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernaal has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethernaal has a total market cap of $64,362.85 and $325.00 worth of Ethernaal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com

BLACK SHIBA INU Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51,506.73 (SHIBB)

BLACK SHIBA INU (SHIBB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One BLACK SHIBA INU token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLACK SHIBA INU has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. BLACK SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $51,506.73 and approximately $31,865.00 worth of BLACK SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com

GrimToken Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (GRIM)

GrimToken (GRIM) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, GrimToken has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. GrimToken has a market capitalization of $84,100.93 and $28,881.00 worth of GrimToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GrimToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com

Wizards And Dragons (GP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Wizards And Dragons (GP) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Wizards And Dragons token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wizards And Dragons has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Wizards And Dragons has a total market cap of $68,104.00 and $49,289.00 worth of Wizards And Dragons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com

Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84,968.92

americanbankingnews.com

Metaplace Trading Down 22.7% This Week (MPC)

americanbankingnews.com

YmplePay (YMPA) Price Down 88.2% This Week

americanbankingnews.com

GoldFinX (G1X) Trading Down 53.7% This Week

GoldFinX (G1X) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, GoldFinX has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. One GoldFinX coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00012407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFinX has a total market capitalization of $64,845.00 and $33,318.00 worth of GoldFinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com

Whive Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,210.00 (WHIVE)

Whive Protocol (WHIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Whive Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whive Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77,486.91 and $10,210.00 worth of Whive Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whive Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com

Gas DAO Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas DAO (GAS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Gas DAO has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Gas DAO has a total market cap of $392,819.86 and $37,592.00 worth of Gas DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com

Haino (HE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63,569.25

americanbankingnews.com

DONASWAP (DONA) Price Tops $0.0000

DONASWAP (DONA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. DONASWAP has a market cap of $128,960.86 and $10,105.00 worth of DONASWAP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DONASWAP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DONASWAP has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com

HeroesTD Trading 5% Lower This Week (HTD)

americanbankingnews.com

METAFLIP (METAFLIP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62,792.27

METAFLIP (METAFLIP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One METAFLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. METAFLIP has a total market capitalization of $62,792.27 and $44,591.00 worth of METAFLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, METAFLIP has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com

DODbase (DODB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $118,680.95

DODbase (DODB) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, DODbase has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. One DODbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODbase has a total market cap of $118,680.95 and $11,972.00 worth of DODbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
