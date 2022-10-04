Read full article on original website
DODbase (DODB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $118,680.95
DODbase (DODB) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, DODbase has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. One DODbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODbase has a total market cap of $118,680.95 and $11,972.00 worth of DODbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
GrimToken Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (GRIM)
GrimToken (GRIM) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, GrimToken has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. GrimToken has a market capitalization of $84,100.93 and $28,881.00 worth of GrimToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GrimToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges
H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, H-Space Metaverse has traded 99.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. H-Space Metaverse has a total market cap of $82,964.95 and $11,216.00 worth of H-Space Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H-Space Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
GOGOcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $66,305.04 (GOGO)
GOGOcoin (GOGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. GOGOcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,305.04 and $10,098.00 worth of GOGOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GOGOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GOGOcoin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.
Croking Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80,306.55 (CRK)
Croking (CRK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Croking has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Croking token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Croking has a market cap of $80,306.55 and $23,208.00 worth of Croking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Bomb US Money (BUSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,049.78
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.
Duet Protocol Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DUET)
METAFLIP (METAFLIP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62,792.27
METAFLIP (METAFLIP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One METAFLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. METAFLIP has a total market capitalization of $62,792.27 and $44,591.00 worth of METAFLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, METAFLIP has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar.
DONASWAP (DONA) Price Tops $0.0000
DONASWAP (DONA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. DONASWAP has a market cap of $128,960.86 and $10,105.00 worth of DONASWAP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DONASWAP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DONASWAP has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.
Haino (HE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63,569.25
2044 Nuclear Apocalypse (2044) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87,726.63
2044 Nuclear Apocalypse (2044) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has a total market cap of $87,726.63 and $13,452.00 worth of 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Edufex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $68,433.73 (EDUX)
ZONE Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZONE)
ZONE (ZONE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ZONE token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZONE has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZONE has a total market capitalization of $123,310.67 and approximately $22,209.00 worth of ZONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Wizards And Dragons (GP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges
Wizards And Dragons (GP) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Wizards And Dragons token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wizards And Dragons has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Wizards And Dragons has a total market cap of $68,104.00 and $49,289.00 worth of Wizards And Dragons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
HeroesTD Trading 5% Lower This Week (HTD)
Reward Hunters Token Price Reaches $0.0005 (RHT)
Reward Hunters Token (RHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Reward Hunters Token has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Reward Hunters Token has a total market cap of $388,721.26 and approximately $1,060.00 worth of Reward Hunters Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reward Hunters Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Cross-Chain Bridge Token Trading Up 19.3% Over Last Week (BRIDGE)
Cross-Chain Bridge Token (BRIDGE) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Cross-Chain Bridge Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cross-Chain Bridge Token has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Cross-Chain Bridge Token has a total market cap of $345,183.98 and approximately $10,544.00 worth of Cross-Chain Bridge Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BLACK SHIBA INU Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51,506.73 (SHIBB)
BLACK SHIBA INU (SHIBB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One BLACK SHIBA INU token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLACK SHIBA INU has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. BLACK SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $51,506.73 and approximately $31,865.00 worth of BLACK SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
AcknoLedger 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $965.00 (ACK)
SatoshiCity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $397,470.37 ($CITY)
