China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50
China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Stock Performance. The stock has a market cap of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50.
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.41
The company has a market cap of £163.33 million and a PE ratio of -24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.40.
Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.55
Separately, Shore Capital began coverage on Union Jack Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “house stock” rating for the company. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.88. The firm has a market cap of £36.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,625.00.
Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.76
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Sims Increases Dividend. The company also...
The First of Long Island Co. (FLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 21st
First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Stock Performance. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile. (Get Rating) Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants...
Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 target price on the stock. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57.
Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.94
The company has a market cap of £149.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.15.
Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.00
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76. The company has a market cap of £119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23.
Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.09
A number of research firms have weighed in on SIS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.33.
Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.05
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.91.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85
The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HONE)
HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.69
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPGN. StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. OpGen Stock...
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.37
Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42. The stock has a market cap of C$280.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.24.
Country Club Bank GFN Buys 96 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.
