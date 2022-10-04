Read full article on original website
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HONE)
HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
The First of Long Island Co. (FLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 21st
First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.19
MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.05.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.53
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Country Club Bank GFN Buys 96 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %. NYSE:PSF opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average...
Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.69
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of C$18.77 million and a PE ratio of 17.00.
Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.09
A number of research firms have weighed in on SIS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.33.
Oracle Co. (ORCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th
Oracle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46
A number of brokerages recently commented on OPGN. StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. OpGen Stock...
Thor Mining (LON:THR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53
The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £10.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.
Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 target price on the stock. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57.
Security National Bank Sells 907 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,818,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.55
Separately, Shore Capital began coverage on Union Jack Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “house stock” rating for the company. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.88. The firm has a market cap of £36.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,625.00.
AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,293.67
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
