Croking Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80,306.55 (CRK)
Bomb US Money (BUSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,049.78
GrimToken Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (GRIM)
GrimToken (GRIM) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, GrimToken has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. GrimToken has a market capitalization of $84,100.93 and $28,881.00 worth of GrimToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GrimToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
WEB3Token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $359,405.26 (WEB3.0)
WEB3Token (WEB3.0) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One WEB3Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEB3Token has a total market capitalization of $359,405.26 and $8,607.00 worth of WEB3Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WEB3Token has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.
INFAM (INF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68,975.13
INFAM (INF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One INFAM token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. INFAM has a total market capitalization of $68,975.13 and approximately $70,779.00 worth of INFAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INFAM has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.
Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84,968.92
SatoshiCity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $397,470.37 ($CITY)
WhaleGirl (WGIRL) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week
WhaleGirl (WGIRL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One WhaleGirl token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleGirl has a market capitalization of $88,592.26 and approximately $69,581.00 worth of WhaleGirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhaleGirl has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.
Whive Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,210.00 (WHIVE)
Whive Protocol (WHIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Whive Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whive Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77,486.91 and $10,210.00 worth of Whive Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whive Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
BLACK SHIBA INU Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51,506.73 (SHIBB)
BLACK SHIBA INU (SHIBB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One BLACK SHIBA INU token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLACK SHIBA INU has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. BLACK SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $51,506.73 and approximately $31,865.00 worth of BLACK SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
TinyBits Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (TINY)
TinyBits (TINY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. TinyBits has a total market capitalization of $117,753.13 and $35,818.00 worth of TinyBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TinyBits has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One TinyBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
GoldenWspp 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,667.00 (GWSPP)
Haino (HE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63,569.25
AcknoLedger 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $965.00 (ACK)
Reward Hunters Token Price Reaches $0.0005 (RHT)
Reward Hunters Token (RHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Reward Hunters Token has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Reward Hunters Token has a total market cap of $388,721.26 and approximately $1,060.00 worth of Reward Hunters Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reward Hunters Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Wizards And Dragons (GP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges
Wizards And Dragons (GP) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Wizards And Dragons token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wizards And Dragons has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Wizards And Dragons has a total market cap of $68,104.00 and $49,289.00 worth of Wizards And Dragons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Meme Lordz Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $387,388.25 ($LORDZ)
OragonX Trading 59.9% Higher Over Last Week (ORGN)
OragonX (ORGN) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One OragonX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OragonX has a total market cap of $58,644.91 and $28,095.00 worth of OragonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OragonX has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Edufex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $68,433.73 (EDUX)
Gem Guardian (GEMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,602.00
Gem Guardian (GEMG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Gem Guardian has a market capitalization of $61,155.30 and approximately $10,602.00 worth of Gem Guardian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gem Guardian has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Guardian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.
