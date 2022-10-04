ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
americanbankingnews.com

AcknoLedger 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $965.00 (ACK)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Kirby Trading Down 82.7% Over Last Week (KIRBY)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,484.97 or 0.99996377 BTC. Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006917 BTC. Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003525 BTC. Mammoth...
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

GoldenWspp 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,667.00 (GWSPP)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

OragonX Trading 59.9% Higher Over Last Week (ORGN)

OragonX (ORGN) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One OragonX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OragonX has a total market cap of $58,644.91 and $28,095.00 worth of OragonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OragonX has traded 59.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Day Trading#Programmatic Advertising#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Bitshares
americanbankingnews.com

GoldFinX (G1X) Trading Down 53.7% This Week

GoldFinX (G1X) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, GoldFinX has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. One GoldFinX coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00012407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFinX has a total market capitalization of $64,845.00 and $33,318.00 worth of GoldFinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Fountain Protocol (FTP) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Fountain Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain Protocol has a total market cap of $58,676.36 and $10,195.00 worth of Fountain Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fountain Protocol has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

WhaleGirl (WGIRL) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week

WhaleGirl (WGIRL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One WhaleGirl token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleGirl has a market capitalization of $88,592.26 and approximately $69,581.00 worth of WhaleGirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhaleGirl has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

ClassicDoge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,103.00 (XDOGE)

ClassicDoge (XDOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ClassicDoge token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClassicDoge has a total market capitalization of $64,513.40 and $3,103.00 worth of ClassicDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClassicDoge has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
americanbankingnews.com

METAFLIP (METAFLIP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62,792.27

METAFLIP (METAFLIP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One METAFLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. METAFLIP has a total market capitalization of $62,792.27 and $44,591.00 worth of METAFLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, METAFLIP has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Ethernaal Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (NAAL)

Ethernaal (NAAL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Ethernaal token can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernaal has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethernaal has a total market cap of $64,362.85 and $325.00 worth of Ethernaal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Metaplace Trading Down 22.7% This Week (MPC)

Metaplace (MPC) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Metaplace has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaplace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaplace has a total market capitalization of $84,894.53 and approximately $11,631.00 worth of Metaplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

MOONEYE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ME)

MOONEYE (ME) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One MOONEYE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOONEYE has a market cap of $66,344.46 and approximately $73,393.00 worth of MOONEYE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MOONEYE has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Bomb US Money (BUSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,049.78

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

HeroesTD Trading 5% Lower This Week (HTD)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Croking Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80,306.55 (CRK)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) Price Up 99.4% Over Last Week

H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One H-Space Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. H-Space Metaverse has a market cap of $82,964.95 and $11,216.00 worth of H-Space Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, H-Space Metaverse has traded 99.4% higher against the dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84,968.92

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

AniFi World 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,481.00 (ANIFI)

AniFi World (ANIFI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, AniFi World has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One AniFi World token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. AniFi World has a total market cap of $63,694.69 and approximately $8,481.00 worth of AniFi World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Cross-Chain Bridge Token Trading Up 19.3% Over Last Week (BRIDGE)

Cross-Chain Bridge Token (BRIDGE) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Cross-Chain Bridge Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cross-Chain Bridge Token has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Cross-Chain Bridge Token has a total market cap of $345,183.98 and approximately $10,544.00 worth of Cross-Chain Bridge Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Duet Protocol Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DUET)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy