GoldFinX (G1X) Trading Down 53.7% This Week
GoldFinX (G1X) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, GoldFinX has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. One GoldFinX coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00012407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFinX has a total market capitalization of $64,845.00 and $33,318.00 worth of GoldFinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Metaplace Trading Down 22.7% This Week (MPC)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.
Ethernaal Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (NAAL)
Ethernaal (NAAL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Ethernaal token can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernaal has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethernaal has a total market cap of $64,362.85 and $325.00 worth of Ethernaal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Kirby Trading Down 82.7% Over Last Week (KIRBY)
BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,484.97 or 0.99996377 BTC. Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006917 BTC. Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003525 BTC. Mammoth...
HeroesTD Trading 5% Lower This Week (HTD)
ZONE Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZONE)
ZONE (ZONE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ZONE token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZONE has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZONE has a total market capitalization of $123,310.67 and approximately $22,209.00 worth of ZONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Fountain Protocol (FTP) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days
Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Fountain Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain Protocol has a total market cap of $58,676.36 and $10,195.00 worth of Fountain Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fountain Protocol has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.
WhaleGirl (WGIRL) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week
WhaleGirl (WGIRL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One WhaleGirl token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleGirl has a market capitalization of $88,592.26 and approximately $69,581.00 worth of WhaleGirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhaleGirl has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.
Gem Guardian (GEMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,602.00
Gem Guardian (GEMG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Gem Guardian has a market capitalization of $61,155.30 and approximately $10,602.00 worth of Gem Guardian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gem Guardian has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Guardian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.
ClassicDoge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,103.00 (XDOGE)
ClassicDoge (XDOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ClassicDoge token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClassicDoge has a total market capitalization of $64,513.40 and $3,103.00 worth of ClassicDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClassicDoge has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
GoldenWspp 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,667.00 (GWSPP)
Wizards And Dragons (GP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges
Wizards And Dragons (GP) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Wizards And Dragons token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wizards And Dragons has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Wizards And Dragons has a total market cap of $68,104.00 and $49,289.00 worth of Wizards And Dragons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Whive Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,210.00 (WHIVE)
Whive Protocol (WHIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Whive Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whive Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77,486.91 and $10,210.00 worth of Whive Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whive Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
AlgoStake Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (STKE)
AlgoStake (STKE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. AlgoStake has a market capitalization of $380,701.95 and approximately $11,644.00 worth of AlgoStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AlgoStake has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AlgoStake token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
INFAM (INF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68,975.13
INFAM (INF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One INFAM token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. INFAM has a total market capitalization of $68,975.13 and approximately $70,779.00 worth of INFAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INFAM has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.
Croking Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80,306.55 (CRK)
TinyBits Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (TINY)
TinyBits (TINY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. TinyBits has a total market capitalization of $117,753.13 and $35,818.00 worth of TinyBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TinyBits has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One TinyBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84,968.92
Lulu Market (LUCK) Trading Up 48.6% Over Last Week
Lulu Market (LUCK) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Lulu Market token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lulu Market has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. Lulu Market has a market capitalization of $647,894.36 and approximately $35,231.00 worth of Lulu Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
PathFundV2 Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PATH)
PathFundV2 (PATH) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, PathFundV2 has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. PathFundV2 has a market capitalization of $374,065.61 and approximately $33,171.00 worth of PathFundV2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PathFundV2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
