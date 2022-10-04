Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Gowing Bros. Limited (GOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 27th
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.
americanbankingnews.com
Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.41
The company has a market cap of £163.33 million and a PE ratio of -24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.40.
americanbankingnews.com
Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.15. Strat Aero Plc develops, markets, and sells training programs and software to the aviation industry in United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment; professional training solutions for commercial and public sector clients; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
americanbankingnews.com
The First of Long Island Co. (FLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 21st
First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
americanbankingnews.com
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HONE)
HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
americanbankingnews.com
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.94
The company has a market cap of £149.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of C$18.77 million and a PE ratio of 17.00.
americanbankingnews.com
Thor Mining (LON:THR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53
The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £10.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.
americanbankingnews.com
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %. NYSE:PSF opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average...
americanbankingnews.com
Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.55
Separately, Shore Capital began coverage on Union Jack Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “house stock” rating for the company. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.88. The firm has a market cap of £36.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,625.00.
americanbankingnews.com
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.05
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.91.
americanbankingnews.com
Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,818,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.00
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76. The company has a market cap of £119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23.
americanbankingnews.com
Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.
americanbankingnews.com
Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 target price on the stock. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57.
americanbankingnews.com
Gem Guardian (GEMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,602.00
Gem Guardian (GEMG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Gem Guardian has a market capitalization of $61,155.30 and approximately $10,602.00 worth of Gem Guardian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gem Guardian has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Guardian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
AnteDAO Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (ANTE)
AnteDAO (ANTE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. AnteDAO has a total market capitalization of $63,967.35 and $34,869.00 worth of AnteDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnteDAO has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnteDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003908 BTC on exchanges.
Comments / 0