GoldenWspp 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,667.00 (GWSPP)
KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC. Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.
ClassicDoge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,103.00 (XDOGE)
ClassicDoge (XDOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ClassicDoge token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClassicDoge has a total market capitalization of $64,513.40 and $3,103.00 worth of ClassicDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClassicDoge has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Whive Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,210.00 (WHIVE)
Whive Protocol (WHIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Whive Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whive Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77,486.91 and $10,210.00 worth of Whive Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whive Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Gem Guardian (GEMG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,602.00
Gem Guardian (GEMG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Gem Guardian has a market capitalization of $61,155.30 and approximately $10,602.00 worth of Gem Guardian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gem Guardian has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Guardian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.
AniFi World 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,481.00 (ANIFI)
AniFi World (ANIFI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, AniFi World has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One AniFi World token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. AniFi World has a total market cap of $63,694.69 and approximately $8,481.00 worth of AniFi World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ZONE Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZONE)
ZONE (ZONE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ZONE token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZONE has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZONE has a total market capitalization of $123,310.67 and approximately $22,209.00 worth of ZONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
AcknoLedger 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $965.00 (ACK)
GoldFinX (G1X) Trading Down 53.7% This Week
GoldFinX (G1X) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, GoldFinX has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. One GoldFinX coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00012407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFinX has a total market capitalization of $64,845.00 and $33,318.00 worth of GoldFinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
LunaChow Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LUCHOW)
LunaChow (LUCHOW) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, LunaChow has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One LunaChow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. LunaChow has a market capitalization of $387,993.27 and approximately $10,857.00 worth of LunaChow was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Metaplace Trading Down 22.7% This Week (MPC)
Metaplace (MPC) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Metaplace has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaplace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaplace has a total market capitalization of $84,894.53 and approximately $11,631.00 worth of Metaplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.
WhaleGirl (WGIRL) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week
WhaleGirl (WGIRL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One WhaleGirl token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleGirl has a market capitalization of $88,592.26 and approximately $69,581.00 worth of WhaleGirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhaleGirl has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.
METAFLIP (METAFLIP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62,792.27
METAFLIP (METAFLIP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One METAFLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. METAFLIP has a total market capitalization of $62,792.27 and $44,591.00 worth of METAFLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, METAFLIP has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar.
Fountain Protocol (FTP) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days
Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Fountain Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain Protocol has a total market cap of $58,676.36 and $10,195.00 worth of Fountain Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fountain Protocol has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.
HeroesTD Trading 5% Lower This Week (HTD)
GrimToken Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (GRIM)
GrimToken (GRIM) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, GrimToken has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar. GrimToken has a market capitalization of $84,100.93 and $28,881.00 worth of GrimToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GrimToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
2044 Nuclear Apocalypse (2044) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87,726.63
2044 Nuclear Apocalypse (2044) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has a total market cap of $87,726.63 and $13,452.00 worth of 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
GOGOcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $66,305.04 (GOGO)
GOGOcoin (GOGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. GOGOcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,305.04 and $10,098.00 worth of GOGOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GOGOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GOGOcoin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.
Nether NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $63,197.00 (NTR)
Nether NFT (NTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Nether NFT has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Nether NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nether NFT has a total market capitalization of $416,000.00 and approximately $63,197.00 worth of Nether NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
PathFundV2 Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PATH)
PathFundV2 (PATH) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, PathFundV2 has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. PathFundV2 has a market capitalization of $374,065.61 and approximately $33,171.00 worth of PathFundV2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PathFundV2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Duet Protocol Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DUET)
