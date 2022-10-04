ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haino (HE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63,569.25

Haino (HE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $63,569.25
Croking Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $80,306.55 (CRK)

Croking (CRK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Croking has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Croking token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Croking has a market cap of $80,306.55 and $23,208.00 worth of Croking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
2044 Nuclear Apocalypse (2044) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $87,726.63

2044 Nuclear Apocalypse (2044) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse has a total market cap of $87,726.63 and $13,452.00 worth of 2044 Nuclear Apocalypse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

H-Space Metaverse (HKSM) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, H-Space Metaverse has traded 99.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. H-Space Metaverse has a total market cap of $82,964.95 and $11,216.00 worth of H-Space Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H-Space Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84,968.92

Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $84,968.92
SatoshiCity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $397,470.37 ($CITY)

SatoshiCity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $397,470.37 ($CITY)
GOGOcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $66,305.04 (GOGO)

GOGOcoin (GOGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. GOGOcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,305.04 and $10,098.00 worth of GOGOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GOGOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GOGOcoin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.
Meme Lordz Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $387,388.25 ($LORDZ)

Meme Lordz Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $387,388.25 ($LORDZ)
Bomb US Money (BUSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,049.78

Bomb US Money (BUSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85,049.78
LunaChow Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LUCHOW)

LunaChow (LUCHOW) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, LunaChow has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One LunaChow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. LunaChow has a market capitalization of $387,993.27 and approximately $10,857.00 worth of LunaChow was traded on exchanges in the last day.
DODbase (DODB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $118,680.95

DODbase (DODB) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, DODbase has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. One DODbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODbase has a total market cap of $118,680.95 and $11,972.00 worth of DODbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
AlgoStake Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (STKE)

AlgoStake (STKE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. AlgoStake has a market capitalization of $380,701.95 and approximately $11,644.00 worth of AlgoStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AlgoStake has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AlgoStake token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Metaverse-Dao Price Reaches $0.0011 (METADAO)

Metaverse-Dao Price Reaches $0.0011 (METADAO)
Reward Hunters Token Price Reaches $0.0005 (RHT)

Reward Hunters Token (RHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Reward Hunters Token has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Reward Hunters Token has a total market cap of $388,721.26 and approximately $1,060.00 worth of Reward Hunters Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reward Hunters Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Wizards And Dragons (GP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Wizards And Dragons (GP) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Wizards And Dragons token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wizards And Dragons has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Wizards And Dragons has a total market cap of $68,104.00 and $49,289.00 worth of Wizards And Dragons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
HeroesTD Trading 5% Lower This Week (HTD)

HeroesTD Trading 5% Lower This Week (HTD)
GoldFinX (G1X) Trading Down 53.7% This Week

GoldFinX (G1X) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, GoldFinX has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. One GoldFinX coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00012407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFinX has a total market capitalization of $64,845.00 and $33,318.00 worth of GoldFinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BLACK SHIBA INU Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51,506.73 (SHIBB)

BLACK SHIBA INU (SHIBB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One BLACK SHIBA INU token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLACK SHIBA INU has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. BLACK SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $51,506.73 and approximately $31,865.00 worth of BLACK SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Fountain Protocol (FTP) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Fountain Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain Protocol has a total market cap of $58,676.36 and $10,195.00 worth of Fountain Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fountain Protocol has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.
Duet Protocol Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DUET)

Duet Protocol Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DUET)
