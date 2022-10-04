Read full article on original website
Georgia DOT Study Shows $30 Billion in Commodities Arrive and Depart Georgia by Air Each Year
The Georgia Department of Transportation released its Statewide Air Cargo Study that provides a comprehensive review of the air cargo industry in Georgia. The study was conducted from July 2021 to September 2022 and was designed to identify current and forecasted air cargo activity to determine if new facilities or improvements to existing facilities are needed, and to estimate costs associated with the identified improvement needs.
Beloved Gas Station Chain Wawa Coming to Georgia
Wawa convenience stores and gas stations are coming to Georgia. The New Jersey-based business announced on Wednesday that they would open at least one store in the Peach State by 2024, with the potential for up to 20 stores "in the future." See more.
TCSG Receives $15M Grant to Recover and Expand Georgia's Skilled Workforce Post-Pandemic
The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) a $15 million Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy, Training (QUEST) Disaster Recovery Grant to support Georgia workers and employers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since the pandemic, Georgia has experienced both unprecedented economic growth, and record openings of...
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Georgia High-school Graduation Rate Rises in 2022
Georgia's high-school graduation rate increased in 2022, rising to 84.1% – an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law, and up from 83.7% in 2021. Georgia's graduation rate has increased by 14.4 percentage points since 2012. A total of 107...
Georgia DOT Awards $105 Million in Construction Contracts in August
In August 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 7 projects valued at approximately $104,760,095. The largest single investment, worth approximately $4 million, was awarded to Comanche Construction of Georgia, Inc. This bridge rehabilitation project will include concrete overlay, edge beam replacement, joint replacement, painting, spall repair and corrections of settlement issue on six bridges located in Carroll, Cherokee, Floyd and Whitfield Counties. This contract, along with two other bridge rehabilitation contracts, represents 51 percent of the awarded funds.
Fayette’s 2022 SAT Scores Outpace State, Nation
Fayette County’s public high school students again greatly outpaced the rest of Georgia and the country as a whole on the 2022 SAT, according to results released by the College Board. Fayette County Public Schools students posted a mean score of 1132, beating the state mean by 80 points...
GRA Venture Program Reaches $2 Billion Milestone
More than $2 billion in venture capital has flowed to a portfolio of Georgia startup enterprises formed around university inventions, according to data released this month from the Georgia Research Alliance. The startups, all of which GRA helped to seed and shape since 2003, also showed a high survival rate:...
