In August 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 7 projects valued at approximately $104,760,095. The largest single investment, worth approximately $4 million, was awarded to Comanche Construction of Georgia, Inc. This bridge rehabilitation project will include concrete overlay, edge beam replacement, joint replacement, painting, spall repair and corrections of settlement issue on six bridges located in Carroll, Cherokee, Floyd and Whitfield Counties. This contract, along with two other bridge rehabilitation contracts, represents 51 percent of the awarded funds.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO