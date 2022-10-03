Angie Hendershot always planned to teach at the college level, so early in her professional career she pursued a master’s degree at the budding KU Edwards Campus. While gaining experience in various communications roles at local corporations she completed a program launched through the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, leading to new opportunities in digital communications, brand management and marketing strategy. As the current professor of the practice for KUEC’s MS in Integrated Marketing Communications program, she brings more than 20 years of industry experience combined with volunteer civic and non-profit work to the classroom.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO