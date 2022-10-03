Read full article on original website
Five seniors, one alumnus to compete for Rhodes, Marshall, Mitchell scholarships
LAWRENCE — Five current seniors and a recent graduate at the University of Kansas will compete for prestigious fellowships for study in the United Kingdom and Ireland this year with the support of KU's Office of Fellowships. Current seniors Virginia Hannahan and Ximena Ibarra have been endorsed for the...
Q+A: former Integrated Marketing Communications student returns to teach same program at KUEC
Angie Hendershot always planned to teach at the college level, so early in her professional career she pursued a master’s degree at the budding KU Edwards Campus. While gaining experience in various communications roles at local corporations she completed a program launched through the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, leading to new opportunities in digital communications, brand management and marketing strategy. As the current professor of the practice for KUEC’s MS in Integrated Marketing Communications program, she brings more than 20 years of industry experience combined with volunteer civic and non-profit work to the classroom.
KU Endowment board elects 6 new trustees
LAWRENCE — At the KU Endowment Board of Trustees’ annual meeting Sept. 30, six new trustees were elected: Gene Camarena of Wichita; Laura Koenigs of Springfield, Massachusetts; Erica LeBlanc of Chicago; Daniel Martin of Olathe; Lisa Murray of Mission Hills; and David Pittaway of Naples, Florida. Each brings...
KU student voter engagement on a steady incline, with opportunities to engage in voter education this week
LAWRENCE — Traditionally, voter registration and turnout is higher in presidential election years compared with midterm years. However, the University of Kansas’ 2014, 2018 and 2020 consolidated report from the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement (NSLVE) indicates an upward trend in student voter registration and turnout for midterm years 2014 and 2018.
KU Libraries to host reception celebrating Spencer Research Library's latest exhibition, 'Keeping the Books'
LAWRENCE — KU Libraries will host a reception Nov. 1 to celebrate the Kenneth Spencer Research Library’s current exhibition, “Keeping the Books: The Rubinstein Collection of the Orsetti Family Business Archive.”. The exhibition, on display now at the Spencer Research Library at the University of Kansas, features...
Time has come for artist Yoonmi Nam with series of shows
LAWRENCE — Yoonmi Nam is having a moment. That’s what her art — whether print, sculpture or ceramic — is about, she says: capturing the fleeting and sometimes surreal nature of time. This week, the University of Kansas professor of visual art will have three different...
Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center graduates 299th Basic Training Class
HUTCHINSON — Twenty-five new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Sept. 30 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Brian Hampton of the Lansing Police Department was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief Craig...
KU experts can discuss how women candidates face additional stereotypes during November midterm elections
LAWRENCE — As the 2022 midterm elections draw near, candidates are diligently working to craft their public image, and media portrayals play a large part in how they are perceived by voters. For women candidates, media framing can be especially fraught. , associate professor of journalism & mass communications...
