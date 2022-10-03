It’s no secret that urban trees can have tremendous benefits for people, reducing exposure to poor air quality and bringing relief from excessive heat. With cities across the U.S. increasingly turning to digital tools such as i-Tree to monitor, plan and manage their urban forests, University of North Texas Department of Geography and the Environment faculty members Alexandra Ponette-González and Matthew Fry will soon launch a five-year study –– backed by a $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant –– to examine how this technology influences urban forest sustainability and equity.

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO