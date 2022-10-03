ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Public Hearing: S21-0006, Landmark Multifamily

PHONE: (972) 972-4204. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
DENTON, TX
UNT geographers exploring technology’s influence on urban forest management and planning

It’s no secret that urban trees can have tremendous benefits for people, reducing exposure to poor air quality and bringing relief from excessive heat. With cities across the U.S. increasingly turning to digital tools such as i-Tree to monitor, plan and manage their urban forests, University of North Texas Department of Geography and the Environment faculty members Alexandra Ponette-González and Matthew Fry will soon launch a five-year study –– backed by a $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant –– to examine how this technology influences urban forest sustainability and equity.
DENTON, TX

