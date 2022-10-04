Fresh food supply chain: Special procurement challenges require special approach

Read full article on original website
Related
spendmatters.com
We're not your typical "agency."
SMi is the only marketing and sales accelerator backed by exclusive procurement sector IP that helps technology and consulting firms win business. Boost Awareness, Interest, Competitiveness...and Conversion. What we hear from SMi clients:. Content: I don’t know what to create, for who, when, and how to get it done.
spendmatters.com
Good software buying, bad software buying and the implications to your bottom line
This sponsored Viewpoint article has been provided by Tropic. The content below does not express the views or opinions of Spend Matters. Visit https://tropicapp.io/ to learn more. Procurement’s biggest headache isn’t inflation, or supply bottlenecks, or even talent shortages. It’s a mega-category that touches by every business function and is...
spendmatters.com
xSuite Vendor Analysis — P2P solution overview, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary [PRO]
XSuite is a set of add-on solutions for SAP’s procure-to-pay (P2P) processes. xSuite targets organizations that want an easier time using the SAP ERP modules Material Management (MM) and Financial Accounting (FI). It started operations in Ahrensburg, Germany, and has since expanded to other territories including North America, Europe and APAC. It considers companies like Opentex that work within the SAP partner system as its main competitors; based on its value proposition, we’ve added some other competitors in our market analysis.
Comments / 0