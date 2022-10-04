Fresh food supply chain: Special procurement challenges require special approach

XSuite is a set of add-on solutions for SAP’s procure-to-pay (P2P) processes. xSuite targets organizations that want an easier time using the SAP ERP modules Material Management (MM) and Financial Accounting (FI). It started operations in Ahrensburg, Germany, and has since expanded to other territories including North America, Europe and APAC. It considers companies like Opentex that work within the SAP partner system as its main competitors; based on its value proposition, we’ve added some other competitors in our market analysis.

