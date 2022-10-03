ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

iShowSpeed in disbelief as his PC gets ‘hacked’ live on stream

YouTube streamer iShowSpeed let his PC get ‘hacked’ while broadcasting in a clip so bizarre and hilarious it could only come from the American 17-year-old. iShowSpeed, despite his youth and relative newness in the world of content creation and live streaming, has rapidly become one of the internet’s biggest names.
FIFA
dexerto.com

TikToker goes viral after presumably uncovering Kylie Jenner’s secret baby name

After scouring the internet and looking through trademarks, a TikToker believes they discovered Kylie Jenner’s baby’s name by analyzing trends in the data. Kylie Jenner had a baby on February 2, 2022, but kept the baby’s name a secret from the public. Though she originally named the newborn Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner later announced they are changing the baby’s name, but have yet to reveal it to the public.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mrbeast
Person
Hugo Boss
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 chat bug is buying skins without players even realizing

An Overwatch 2 chat bug is causing players to accidentally purchase skins, leaving them with purchases that can’t be refunded. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. So far, there have been a number of server problems and other issues that have stopped players from accessing the game. However, a new chat-related bug is proving to be one of the most frustrating.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Prada slammed over “embarrassing” Charli D’Amelio model photos

Fans are blasting Prada for their choice to make TikTok star, Charli D’Amelio the latest star in their campaign, calling the images ’embarrassing’ and ‘cursed’. Designer brand, Prada, is no stranger to promoting its clothing with multiple celebrities and recognizable stars. Only this time, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
dexerto.com

Warzone players claim ‘scam’ free bundle actually costs CoD points

A bundle appeared to be free in the CoD store; However, some players feel deceived after losing 2000 CoD points by purchasing it. Warzone’s long run is nearing a conclusion. Warzone 2 launches on November 16, and Activision confirmed Operators, weapon skins, and blueprints will not transfer over from the original Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Milan Fashion Week#Jimmy Mrbeast#Donaldson#Tiktoker Khaby Lame#Youtubers Mrbeast#Mrbeast Burger#Tiktok Appearing
dexerto.com

Finest shut down pro esports operations months after $10 million investment

Israeli esports organization Team Finest has announced that it is pulling the plug on its professional esports operations, citing the current economic climate. In a Twitlonger post, Team Finest said that the decision was made after “key investors backed out of making further investments into the company.” The Israeli organization was acquired in 2020 by media company RadarZero and had since struck partnerships with a number of prestigious non-endemic companies, including Logitech, Tezos, Samsung and Pizza Hut.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 surges on Twitch despite two DDoS attacks on launch

Overwatch 2 reached over 600k peak viewers on Twitch despite the game being unplayable for most players due to a DDoS attack. Overwatch 2 was finally released on October 4 after years and years of dedicated Overwatch fans patiently waiting for a sequel. Sadly for Overwatch players ready to jump...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

She-Hulk Episode 8 review: This is what you’ve been waiting for

This penultimate episode of She-Hulk features a very familiar and welcomed face, along with a bunch of other action-packed elements. The eighth episode of Marvel‘s newest series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has now premiered on Disney+. The show follows Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who also happens to be a Hulk, as she attempts to survive the courtroom, her dating life, and those who keep trying to attack her.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
dexerto.com

Tech YouTuber cuts RTX 4090 in half “for science”

YouTuber GamersNexus, known for their in-depth commentary on the latest hardware, recently cut an RTX 4090 in half, to analyze its thermal design. Steve Burke of GamersNexus is known for many things, their investigative reporting blew the lid off of the reported internal mismanagement of Artesian Builds, on some corners of the internet, they dub him ‘Tech Jesus’, for his iconic long hair.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best smart curtain opener is on sale for $99

There are thousands of great smart home devices with Alexa out there these days. Tens of thousands, even. But how many of them will actually wow you? The answer will obviously vary depending on who you ask, but the list is typically pretty short. Once you check out our pick for the best smart curtain opener system on the market though, you’ll definitely add one more to your list.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy