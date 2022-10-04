Read full article on original website
McKeel repeats as girls, boys team champions at county swim meet
LAKELAND — McKeel was favored to repeat as boys and girls county champions, and the final results showed wise. The Wildcats supplemented three individual champions and three relay wins with great depth and swept the team competition for both girls and the boys on Saturday at the 2022 Polk County Swimming and Diving Championships at Gandy Pool. ...
How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-BYU: Cougars side
BYU entered its contest against Notre Dame as a ranked team. However, it didn’t enter with the best momentum after it had trouble beating a struggling Utah State the week before. Fans took notice of that and wondered if it was an omen for when the Cougars played the Irish. It turned that were kind of right as the Cougars lost, 28-20.
Aggies Fall Short of Upset of No. 1 Alabama
The Texas A&M Aggies nearly made it two in a row against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but fell short.
