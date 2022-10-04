ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
The Ledger

McKeel repeats as girls, boys team champions at county swim meet

LAKELAND — McKeel was favored to repeat as boys and girls county champions, and the final results showed wise. The Wildcats supplemented three individual champions and three relay wins with great depth and swept the team competition for both girls and the boys on Saturday at the 2022 Polk County Swimming and Diving Championships at Gandy Pool. ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-BYU: Cougars side

BYU entered its contest against Notre Dame as a ranked team. However, it didn’t enter with the best momentum after it had trouble beating a struggling Utah State the week before. Fans took notice of that and wondered if it was an omen for when the Cougars played the Irish. It turned that were kind of right as the Cougars lost, 28-20.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy