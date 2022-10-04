Read full article on original website
This Week at NCDOT: Hurricane Ian and Corridor K Groundbreaking
RALEIGH – The following are highlights from this week at the N.C. Department of Transportation. The stories below are also featured in NCDOT Now, the department’s weekly newscast. Hurricane Ian. After hitting Florida and then South Carolina, Hurricane Ian moved north through North Carolina, downing trees, flooding roads...
Duke Energy Progress Requests Rate Increase
CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy Progress asked North Carolina regulators to review its rates as the company continues to strengthen the electricity grid, reducing power outages for customers and facilitating a clean, secure energy future in a manner that supports economic development across the state, the company announced in a release Thursday afternoon.
State Board Adopts Policy to Strengthen NC’s Career and College Promise Program
The State Board of Education approved a new policy today aimed at boosting opportunities for high school students to enroll and succeed in community college courses under the state’s decade-old Career and College Promise program. That program has allowed high school students who meet certain academic criteria to also...
