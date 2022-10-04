Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project offers $30 adoption special, is at capacity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Pet Project is at capacity and is offering $30 adoptions this weekend in an effort to get pets out of the shelter and into homes... Maybe even into your home!. Between now and Sunday, Oct. 9, you can adopt an adult cat or a...
This Treasure Hunters Paradise In Missouri Is Open Year Round? Lets Go!
My colleague Mike Pettis has something in common with a few of my family members. He is able to find treasures in places or situations where some people will see junk. If you happen to be a person who loves a good flea market, or a swap shop, and is always looking for a diamond in the rough, then let me tell you about Nate's Swap and Shop in Kansas City.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert
RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Liberty, MO
Best Restaurants in Liberty- We scoured the internet searching for and reading hundreds of reviews of restaurants in Liberty, MO, so you don’t have to. Here are some places to eat in Liberty, according to the reviews. If you’re looking for a good meal, be sure to check out one of these restaurants!
Slain KCMO firefighter remembered as 'kind, honest' by loved ones
Those who loved Anthony Santi remembered him as kind and honest big brother. According to Christy Still, he was the type of person who always stood up for what he believed was right.
Deanna Rose to close temporarily after suspected avian flu outbreak
Five birds at the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park have died in recent days from suspected cases of avian flu. As a precaution, the attraction will close Wednesday and Thursday.
921news.com
Harrisonville High School wins Regional Honor
HHS group wins regional honor for community safety. A Harrisonville High School group was honored with a regional award for their work to make their community a safer place. The HHS Traction team received the Kansas City Region Show Me Zero Award at the 2022 Highway Safety Heroes Awards Banquet on Sept. 28 hosted by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: HS football highlights, scores from Oct. 7
Get an inside look at our Game of the Week — Bishop Miege vs St. Thomas Aquinas — plus much more Kansas City-area high school football action.
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KMBC.com
12-year-old receives heart transplant after collapsing at Olathe school
OLATHE, Kan. — A 12-year-old boy's heart stopped at school. His teachers rushed to resuscitate him. Max Kotcharvar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School when he collapsed on the floor. His heart had stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.
A city in Missouri made the Best Places to Visit in October list
October is here and that means haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and fall vacations? Yes, a travel website put together a list of the best places to travel to this fall and one city in Missouri makes the list, and for good reason too... According to the travel website called explorenowornever.com,...
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 7-9
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.
New housing project east of Prospect Avenue hopes to help 'missing middle'
A new market-rate apartment complex has popped up on the east side of Kansas City, Missouri. In between Sun fresh and Swope Health now stands the Rochester Apartment complex.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Kansas City health nonprofit
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $15 million to Kansas City-based Health Forward Foundation, a health care nonprofit.
Commerce Bank explains unexpected statement fees
Commerce Bank says it is refunding some statement fee charges to certain accounts due to a system issue the company experienced.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF SHOOTING RANGE AT PERRY MEMORIAL CONSERVATION AREA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the re-opening of the shooting range at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County on Thursday, October 6. Maintenance and improvements on the range causing a temporary closure have been completed. MDC made improvements to the backstops and raised...
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Kansas City grocery stores Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper are offering these, and other deals, Oct. 5-11.
