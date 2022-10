TORONTO (AP) — Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford delivered before Adam Frazier capped Seattle’s historic comeback with one sweet swing. A little October fun for a new generation of Mariners. Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and Seattle erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. “Those are the kind of moments you picture yourself in in the backyard when you’re a kid,” Frazier said.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO