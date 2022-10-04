Gov. Kemp Extends Suspension of Gas Tax and Supply Chain State of Emergency as Region Deals With Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
Georgia DOT Study Shows $30 Billion in Commodities Arrive and Depart Georgia by Air Each Year
The Georgia Department of Transportation released its Statewide Air Cargo Study that provides a comprehensive review of the air cargo industry in Georgia. The study was conducted from July 2021 to September 2022 and was designed to identify current and forecasted air cargo activity to determine if new facilities or improvements to existing facilities are needed, and to estimate costs associated with the identified improvement needs.
Beloved Gas Station Chain Wawa Coming to Georgia
Wawa convenience stores and gas stations are coming to Georgia. The New Jersey-based business announced on Wednesday that they would open at least one store in the Peach State by 2024, with the potential for up to 20 stores "in the future." See more.
Grant Thomas Discusses the Governor’s Office of Health Strategy & Coordination
Grant Thomas talks Governor’s Office of Health Strategy & Coordination and how they engage with partners and stakeholders across Georgia to improve healthcare for citizens. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Georgia High-school Graduation Rate Rises in 2022
Georgia's high-school graduation rate increased in 2022, rising to 84.1% – an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law, and up from 83.7% in 2021. Georgia's graduation rate has increased by 14.4 percentage points since 2012. A total of 107...
