SAN ANGELO- Its already Week 7 of Texas High School Football and district has started which means a playoff picture will come into view in the coming weeks. The pre-district games are over and now it’s time to fight for a playoff spot. The Central Bobcats are coming off a bye week after putting on a show in an insane 63-61 homecoming win over the Wylie Bulldogs. The Permian Panthers are taking on the Odessa Bronchos and the Midland Legacy Rebels are squaring off against the Frenship Tigers.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO